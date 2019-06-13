Alleged David Ortiz Shooter Wanted for New Jersey Armed Robberies

A Pennsylvania man who police say confessed to shooting Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was reportedly wanted by authorities in New Jersey for several armed robberies, local news station WABC reports. Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz was reportedly wanted for multiple 2017 armed robberies in Clifton, New Jersey. According to The New York Times, Ferreira-Cruz was one of the six men arrested for shooting Ortiz—with police claiming he confessed to acting as the triggerman. One suspect who remains at large, Luis Alfredo Rivas Clase, was allegedly involved in a 2018 Pennsylvania shooting. Authorities in the Dominican Republic, where the shooting took place late Sunday, have said the six arrested men were offered a $7,800 bounty to kill Ortiz. Ortiz’s wife put out a statement saying her husband continued to be under guarded watch at the ICU but was “making good progress toward recovery.”