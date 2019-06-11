David Ortiz Is ‘Stable, Awake, and Resting Comfortably’ After Second Surgery

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is “stable, awake, and resting comfortably” following a second surgery after he was shot at close range in the Dominican Republic, his wife said in a Tuesday statement.

Ortiz was flown to Boston on a plane provided by his former team Monday after a hospital on the island released him after the Sunday shooting. Doctors in the Dominican Republic removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine, and doctors in Boston then performed exploratory surgery. His spokesman Leo López said Ortiz is expected to remain in intensive care for at least 48 hours.

Meanwhile, investigators say one of the people allegedly involved in the shooting was Eddy Feliz Garcia, 25, a Dominican native with a reported history of drug-trafficking crimes.