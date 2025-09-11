DC Comics Cancels Series After Writer’s Charlie Kirk Post

DC Comics canceled a new series Red Hood on its release day after the writer appeared to ridicule Charlie Kirk’s death.

“Thoughts and prayers, you Nazi b---h,” Gretchen Felker-Martin wrote on Bluesky in response to an article reporting that conservative influencer Charlie Kirk had been shot, according to screenshots circulating online. “Hope the bullet’s okay after hitting Charlie,” she later posted.

Kirk, 31, died on Wednesday after being shot in the neck at Utah Valley University, where he was giving a talk as part of his “America Comeback Tour.“

Gretchen Felker-Martin posted a controversial response to Charlie Kirk's death on Bluesky. @scumbelievable.bsky.social/ Bluesky

Bluesky issued a warning to users in the wake of the shooting after some accounts appeared to celebrate the death of the conservative influencer.

“Glorifying violence or harm violates Bluesky’s Community Guidelines. We review reports and take action on content that celebrates harm against anyone. Violence has no place in healthy public discourse, and we’re committed to fostering healthy, open conversations,” the platform posted.

Felker-Martin’s account has been suspended from Bluesky since the posts were made.

DC Comics announced Red Hood in June as a mature series, with September 10 set as a release day for the first issue. “I’m thrilled to be helming this new run of Red Hood with Jeff Spokes,” Felker-Martin said in a press release announcing the comic.

The second and third issues of Red Hood were scheduled for release in the coming months, but DC Comics has canceled the orders.

“DC Comics cancels existing orders for Red Hood #2 and Red Hood #3, and any orders for future issues of the series. DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies of Red Hood #1, inclusive of copies that may have already been sold,” said a statement sent to retailers on Wednesday.

When contacted by Popverse about the reason for the cancellation, DC Comics responded: “At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints. Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct.”

DC Comics' "Red Hood." Jeff Spokes/DC Comics

Gretchen Felker-Martin is a transgender woman and has spoken openly about her identity.

“My experience of being trans has always been one of being very visible, very obvious,” Felker-Martin said in an interview for Autostraddle in 2022. “The identity is not one that I can put aside or even aspire to put aside if that was something I wanted,” she continued.

Charlie Kirk was outspoken about his opposition to trans rights. “Trans is a mental delusion,” Kirk wrote on X in 2023.

DC Comics’ decision to cancel the comic series comes amid other reactions following Kirk’s death. Comedy Central pulled an episode of South Park that parodied the conservative activist; MSNBC fired political analyst Matthew Dowd after he said Kirk’s “hateful words” could lead to “awful actions”; and a teacher interning at Midway Middle School in Texas was dismissed over a post saying Kirk’s death made her “giggle.”

Felker-Martin has not publicly responded to the cancellation of Red Hood.