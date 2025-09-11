‘South Park’ Pulls Charlie Kirk Episode After Assassination

Comedy Central has pulled an episode of South Park parodying Charlie Kirk after the conservative activist was assassinated during an event on a college campus in Utah.

In the shocked aftermath of Kirk’s death, MAGA supporters were quick to blame the show’s Aug. 6 episode “Got a Nut” for “fomenting the hatred necessary to get Kirk assassinated,” as one user put it.

In the episode, the character of Cartman adopts Kirk’s hairstyle and mannerisms and goes to college campuses for open “debates,” like Kirk. Cartman is also repeatedly caught by his mom “master-debating” in his bedroom, in a parody of Kirk’s debate videos with college students.

The South Park character Cartman adopted Kirk's hair cut and debate style in an episode that aired Aug. 6. South Park / Comedy Central

“I have my arguments down rock solid,” Cartman tells his mother. “These young college girls are totally unprepared, so I can just destroy them, and also edit out all the ones that actually argue back well. It just feels so good.”

The episode culminates with Cartman receiving the “Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters.”

A rerun was scheduled to air on Wednesday, but was switched for a different episode from this season, according to the Arizona Republic.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Comedy Central for comment.

The real Charlie Kirk called his portrayal on South Park a "badge of honor" and said the episode was "hilarious." Comedy Central

The real-life Charlie Kirk seemed pleased with the portrayal, posting a clip on X of the awards scene and describing the parody as “hilarious” in a video on TikTok.

Before the episode aired, he called his inclusion on the show a “badge of honor” and told Fox News, “We as conservatives should be able to take a joke, we shouldn’t take ourselves so seriously.”

He also shared a 20-second teaser of the episode in which Cartman-as-Kirk yells at a classmate, “You can just shut up, Bebe, because you hate America and you love abortion.”

“I’m so watching this,” he wrote.

I'm so watching this https://t.co/Ta1l0LyVE7 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 29, 2025

Some social media users nevertheless blamed the show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, after Kirk was fatally shot in the neck during a crowded outdoor event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Kirk has been touring college campuses across the U.S. with his group Turning Point USA, which targets young voters, to promote President Donald Trump and his policies.

President Trump shared his “grief and anger” at the “heinous” killing of Charlie Kirk. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

After the attack, the president lashed out at the “radical left” for the killing, even though the shooter’s motive had not been established.