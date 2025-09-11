Stephen Colbert Opens Show by Addressing Charlie Kirk Assassination

Stephen Colbert opened his show Wednesday by responding to the fatal shooting of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was shot in the neck at an event in Utah Valley State University, and as of Wednesday night authorities still have not located the shooter.

“After our scripts for tonight’s show were finished this afternoon, we here at The Late Show learned that Charlie Kirk, a prominent right-wing activist, was killed at a speaking engagement in Utah,“ Colbert said.

Right-wing activist and commentator Charlie Kirk throws hats to the crowd shortly before he was shot at a Utah Valley University speaking event in Orem, Utah, Sept. 10, 2025. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via Reuters

“Our condolences go out to his family and all of his loved ones,“ said Colbert.

The late-night host continued, “I’m old enough to personally remember the political violence of the 1960s, and I hope it is obvious to everyone in America that political violence does not solve any of our political differences.”

“Political violence only leads to more political violence,” Colbert said, “and I pray with all my heart that this is the aberrant action of a madman, and not a sign of things to come.”

Colbert was the only late-night host on Wednesday to address the shooting on camera, likely due to the fact that other hosts filmed their shows before or only shortly after news of the event broke.

Fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel didn’t address Kirk’s death in his monologue, but he posted on Instagram earlier in the evening to condemn the killing:

“Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human?” Kimmel wrote.