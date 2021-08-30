Death of Woman on Hike With Cop Is Ruled Accidental

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at MassLive.com
The death of a Massachusetts woman during a hike with an Arizona cop she met on Instagram has been ruled accidental. MassLive.com reports that the Maricopa County medical examiner has found that Angela Tramonte, 31, was killed by heat exposure during her trek on Camelback Mountain. The officer, Dario Dizdar, told authorities that Tramonte turned back because she was too hot while he continued to the summit. Investigators have said it appears she collapsed before reaching her car in the parking area. Tramonte’s friends started a GoFundMe after her death, raising questions about the circumstances, but authorities said from the start they did not find any evidence of foul play.