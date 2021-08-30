CHEAT SHEET
    Death of Woman on Hike With Cop Is Ruled Accidental

    KILLER HEAT

    GoFundMe

    The death of a Massachusetts woman during a hike with an Arizona cop she met on Instagram has been ruled accidental. MassLive.com reports that the Maricopa County medical examiner has found that Angela Tramonte, 31, was killed by heat exposure during her trek on Camelback Mountain. The officer, Dario Dizdar, told authorities that Tramonte turned back because she was too hot while he continued to the summit. Investigators have said it appears she collapsed before reaching her car in the parking area. Tramonte’s friends started a GoFundMe after her death, raising questions about the circumstances, but authorities said from the start they did not find any evidence of foul play.

