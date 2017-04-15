Death Toll in U.S. Afghanistan Bombing Rises to 94

CHEAT SHEET
The number of Islamic State militants killed in a U.S. bombing of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province has risen to 94, an Afghan official said Saturday. Ataullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said the number had risen sharply from 36 a day earlier. “Fortunately there is no report of civilians being killed in the attack,” Khogyani was cited as saying by the Associated Press. At least four Islamic State group leaders were killed, he said, adding that authorities were still conducting an operation to evaluate the site of the bombing near the Pakistan border. The announcement came after former president Hamid Karzai slammed Afghan authorities for committing “national treason” by allowing the U.S. to strike the area on Thursday with the Massive Ordinance Air Bomb, the largest non-nuclear bomb to ever be used in combat by the U.S. military.