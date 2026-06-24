Deluded Trump, 80, Self-Soothes With Fantasy in All-Caps Meltdown

President Donald Trump declared his approval was the highest it has ever been in an unhinged social media post on Wednesday, as his approval hit a new record low.

“MY REAL POLL NUMBERS ARE THE HIGHEST THEY HAVE EVER BEEN. THANK YOU!!!” Trump wrote in the all-caps Truth Social post.

It was the latest in a series of self-soothing posts by the president early on Wednesday. He did not provide any such “real poll numbers” to back his statement. But it came as multiple polls on his approval showed quite the opposite.

President Donald Trump, pictured at his event in Macungie, PA on June 23, self-soothed in a posting spree as his approval hit a record low. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The poll by American Research Group showed just 30 percent of Americans approve of his job performance, while 66 percent disapprove, the highest Trump disapproval ever recorded by the pollster during either of his two terms.

The poll came out just one day after the latest Marist poll found that Trump’s approval was at 36 percent, the lowest of his second term for that poll as well. His disapproval was at 59 percent, tied with the month before at its highest level.

Just one-third of Americans in the poll approved of Trump’s handling of the economy, his lowest rating ever on the question, according to the Marist poll.

The president claims to have a record-high approval despite new polling showing the exact opposite. Truth Social

Trump’s fantasy polling post was one in a series of Truth Socials he put out on Wednesday that were not tethered to reality.

The president also went on a tear about his record of endorsing GOP candidates ahead of the 2026 midterms, but Trump has also come up short in some races with his preferred candidates.

“I went 16-0 last night, helping to elect wonderful American Patriots, and the Media doesn’t say a word,” Trump wrote after noting New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani endorsed candidates winning.

“Over the last two years, my endorsement has netted 259 Primary WINS, and almost no losses, with Zero media attention!!!” Trump complained in his post.

Trump self-soothes about his endorsement record despite his original candidate losing on Tuesday in a runoff. Truth Social

But in reality, one of Trump’s originally backed candidates did not win on Tuesday. While the president has provided a boost to some candidates in primaries, helping them cross the finish line, he has had a mixed track record with his endorsements.

His choices in a series of Republican gubernatorial primaries have noticeably come up short. Ahead of Tuesday’s runoff in the South Carolina gubernatorial race, Trump endorsed both candidates after he originally endorsed Lt. Governor Pam Evette in the primary.

But after Evette did not win the race outright, it headed to a runoff with Attorney General Alan Wilson, and Trump hedged his bets in an effort to preserve his endorsement record.

In the end, Wilson won the runoff with a whopping 68 percent trouncing Trump’s originally endorsed Evette.

The president’s endorsed candidate, Lt. Governor Burt Jones, also lost his Georgia gubernatorial runoff against billionaire Rick Jackson earlier this month, as did his pick in the Iowa Republican primary for governor, Rep. Randy Feenstra, who lost to Zach Lahn.

After Trump-backed Feenstra lost, the president was asked if he regretted the endorsement in the Oval Office two weeks ago. He went on to confuse Georgia and Iowa in his answer but claimed he had not been given “proper information,” or he would have endorsed “the other person” who he argued was more Trumpy.