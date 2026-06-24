Trump Takes Credit After Endorsing Both Winner and Loser in Race

President Donald Trump has taken credit for the victory of a candidate he endorsed in an election where he also endorsed the loser.

Trump, 80, posted on Truth Social on Tuesday to congratulate South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson after he won the Republican gubernatorial primary following a runoff.

The president used his trademark victory-post graphics, in which his head is almost twice the size of each successful Republican candidate.

“ALAN WILSON WINS!,” the post said, adding that he was “Endorsed by President Trump!”

Donald Trump makes a victory post for Alan Wilson on Truth Social. screen grab

However, on May 29, Trump made a lengthy Truth Social post endorsing Pam Evette, who scored 31.4 percent of the vote on Tuesday, against Wilson’s 68.6 percent, according to the Associated Press.

He called Evette an “American First Patriot who has been with me from the very beginning.”

After praising her devotion to him, Trump said, “Pam Evette is a good friend, fighter, and WINNER, and will be a terrific Governor of South Carolina. Pam has my Complete and Total Endorsement — SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Donald Trump supports Pam Evette on Truth Social in May. screen grab

When no candidate secured a majority of votes in the initial Republican primary on June 9, Evette and Wilson advanced to a runoff. That prompted Trump to backtrack on his glowing endorsement on Evette last Friday, and then publicly endorse both candidates.

Putting a positive spin on the situation, the president said South Carolina was now “loaded up” with “two Highly Respected Candidates.”

Replicating his language about Evette for Wilson, Trump said, “Both have had amazing careers, and have been with me from the beginning. They are MAGA and America First all the way!”

Trump's post endorsing both Pam Evette and Alan Wilson for South Carolina. screen grab

Wilson had previously never been mentioned on Trump’s Truth Social.

The initial field for the Republican gubernatorial primary featured Wilson and Evette, as well as businessman Rom Reddy, U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman and Rep. Nancy Mace.

In his post endorsing both candidates, Trump claimed, “These were the two that I was hoping would get into a Runoff, and they did. I can’t hurt one of them by only Endorsing the other, so, therefore, I am going to Endorse, for Governor of South Carolina, both Pam Evette and Alan Wilson! It’s a Wealth of Riches – With either one you can’t go wrong. Vote for Pam or Alan — They will not let you down!”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

South Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Trump ally Ted Cruz appeared with Wilson this week during appearances in South Carolina ahead of the election.

At his victory speech on Tuesday, Wilson said he was “honored” to receive Trump’s belated endorsement.

“He co-endorsed me late last week, because, I believe he recognized what we’ve been doing for the last 10 years to support the things he was trying to accomplish with his administration,” Wilson said.

South Carolina Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Alan Wilson was supported by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

“But also, I think he saw the fight in our campaign, the energy in our campaign. And I think I think he likes a fighter, and I think that’s what won him over.”

Wilson thanked Evette, saying, “She is not my enemy. He supporters are not our enemy. They are kinsmen... we competed, and it was sometimes very tough.”

Mace had also wanted to have Trump’s endorsement in the South Carolina primary, and had posted a bizarre AI-generated image video of herself with Trump making the thumbs up gesture.

Nancy Mace posted a bizarre AI-generated video with Donald Trump. screen grab

“Pamela Evette is NOT ENDORSED by DONALD TRUMP,” Mace captioned her May 29 post. “Do not believe her LIES.”

Trump posted his initial solo endorsement of Evette hours later.

Wilson thanked Mace during his victory speech on Tuesday, saying “things didn’t start out too cool with Nancy and me,” but added, “once we got a chance to talk, we were both able to rise above our differences. We were able to come together.”