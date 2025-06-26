Dem Assassin’s Wife Says She Was ‘Blindsided’ by His Actions

The wife of the suspected MAGA-supporting assassin behind the killings of a top Minnesota Democrat and her husband earlier this month says that her family was “completely blindsided” by his actions.

Vance Boelter is accused of murdering former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, 55, and her husband, Mark Hortman, 58, as well as shooting and injuring Sen. John Hoffman, 60, and his wife, Yvette Hoffman, on the morning of June 14.

Vance’s wife, Jenny Boelter, shared her and her children’s “deepest sympathies” to both the Hortman and Hoffman families.”

Pictured, Vance Boelter and his wife Jenny. Boelter approaching the door of Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman in a rubber mask. Facebook/FBI

“Our condolences are with all who are grieving during this unimaginably difficult time, and we are praying daily for them,” she said in a statement.

“We are absolutely shocked, heartbroken and completely blindsided. This violence does not at all align with our beliefs as a family,” Jenny said. “It is a betrayal of everything we hold true as tenets of our Christian faith.”

“We are appalled and horrified by what occurred and our hearts are incredibly heavy for the victims of this unfathomable tragedy,” she concluded.

According to a June 15 affidavit, FBI agent Terry Getsch said that Vance had sent Jenny and other family members a group text message hours after he carried out the shootings.

Boelter was captured Sunday in Green Isle, Minnesota. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

“Dad went to war last night... I don’t wanna say more because I don’t wanna implicate anybody,” the group text read, according to Getsch.

He also privately messaged Jenny telling her to flee.

“Words are not gonna explain how sorry I am for this situation,” Vance wrote in his private text to her. “There’s gonna be some people coming to the house armed and trigger-happy and I don’t want you guys around.”

Around four hours later, officers met with Jenny and her four children in Onamia, Minnesota, and discovered a semiautomatic pistol inside a cooler, a revolver in the glove box, $10,000 in cash, ammunition, and passports in her car.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, search warrants filed in Hennepin County District Court revealed that Jenny was “cooperative with law enforcement,” but was initially “not forthcoming with knowledge of her husband being involved in something serious.”

Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman, who were honored with a makeshift memorial at the State Capitol this weekend, were both killed in Saturday's attacks. Law enforcement now believes Boelter may have hoped to target many more. Steven Garcia/Getty Images

In her statement, Jenny said that she wasn’t pulled over, as some prior reports claimed, but willingly drove to meet with law enforcement at a nearby gas station after receiving a call from them on the day of the shooting.

This aligns with the search warrants, which stated that Jenny was on her way to her parents when police contacted her. She then agreed to pull over and wait for officers.

“From the moment we were first contacted by law enforcement, we have fully cooperated with investigators and responded to their every request,” Jenny said.

Boelter's first stop was the home of State Senator John Hoffman, where bullet holes can be seen in the front door. The gunman repeatedly shot Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

“We voluntarily agreed to meet with them, answer their questions, provide all items they requested, and cooperate with all searches,” she stated. “We are grateful for the diligent and professional efforts of the authorities to fully investigate these crimes.”

“We thank law enforcement for apprehending Vance and protecting others from further harm,” she added.