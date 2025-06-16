Cops Reveal MAGA Madman’s Abandoned Arsenal and Creepy Mask

New evidence has emerged against the man suspected of gunning down a Minnesota state Democratic lawmaker and her husband.

A court complaint filed Sunday revealed that the suspected MAGA gunman, Vance Boelter, had stashed five firearms in a black 2015 Ford Explorer SUV, as well as a large amount of ammunition in loaded magazines and several notebooks with the names of more than 45 state and federal public officials—all Democrats.

Boelter allegedly shot and killed Minnesota State House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their home early Saturday morning while dressed as a police officer and wearing a hyper-realistic mask.

Vance Luther Boelter was apprehended Sunday as a suspect in the June 14 shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

After gunning the couple down, he fled the scene, leaving behind an SUV he had allegedly been driving all night, including when he shot state Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in their home before heading to the Hortmans.

The Hoffmans were brought to a hospital for their wounds and are currently in recovery.

According to the complaint, after obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, officers were able to find evidence that linked the SUV to Boelter, including a bill for a storage unit under his name.

Public records also showed that the SUV was registered to Boelter and his wife.

Boelter’s vehicle revealed an arsenal of weapons; photos from the affidavit show guns scattered across the front and back seats of the vehicle.

During his press conference on Monday, Thompson displayed Images taken inside Vance Boelter's SUV, which show weapons and supplies that investigators say Boelter used to impersonate a police officer. REUTERS/Tim Evans

“Officers also found approximately five firearms in the SUV, including semi-automatic, assault-style rifles, as well as a large quantity of ammunition organized into loaded magazines,” the complaint stated.

Additionally, officers found a medical kit, eye masks, and multiple notebooks strewn across the vehicle.

The notebooks were full of handwritten notes, ranging from a list of names of more than 45 Minnesota state and federal officials, including Hortman’s with her home address next to it, and “internet-based people search engines” like Whitepages and True People Search.

Officers found notebooks in the car of the man suspected of shooting Minnesota state Democratic lawmakers. United States District Court for the District of Minnesota

According to the affidavit, “these websites aggregate data from various online and offline sources to provide the querying user details about the searched for person, such as home addresses, phone numbers, and information about family members.”

The “trip history” in the GPS navigation device found in the SUV also had Hortman’s home address in Brooklyn Park, Hoffman’s address in Champlin, and the address of an unnamed “Public Official 1” who was not at home when Boelter allegedly visited her in Maple Grove.

Around the vehicle, officers found a disassembled Beretta semiautomatic handgun and at least three magazines a few blocks away from Hortman’s home. Records showed that Boelter bought the Beretta around January 2000.

Officers found a disassembled Beretta semiautomatic handgun near suspected assassin Vance Boelter's SUV. United States District Court for the District of Minnesota

They also found the realistic silicone mask that Boelter allegedly wore when shooting his victims, as well as a tactical body armor vest and a flashlight.

Officers found the hyper-realistic silicone mask Vance Boelter was allegedly wearing when he shot Minnesota lawmakers. United States District Court for the District of Minnesota

Officers also searched Boelter’s wife’s car Saturday, where they found two handguns, passports for her and her children, and around $10,000 in cash.

Boelter was apprehended Sunday following a two-day manhunt and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

He previously served on a state economic board with Hoffman, and most recently was a director of security patrols for the residential security guard company Praetorian Guard Security Services.