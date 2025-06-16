The primary suspect in the fatal shooting of a Democratic representative in Minnesota on Saturday has reportedly been taken into police custody.

Vance Luther Boelter, 57, was arrested by authorities near his farm in Green Isle, Minnesota, ABC News confirmed on X Sunday night.

His arrest was additionally confirmed to the Associated Press, who cited a law enforcement official that spoke to the outlet on the condition of anonymity. Two state officials also confirmed the arrest to The Washington Post. ADVERTISEMENT

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office released the first photos of what appears to be Boelter’s capture and arrest in a Facebook post.

The face of evil. After relentless and determined police work, the killer is now in custody. Thanks to the dedication of... Posted by Ramsey County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, June 15, 2025

A nationwide warrant for Boelter’s arrest was placed Saturday following the deaths of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman, 55, and her husband, Mark, 58.

Hortman and her husband were shot and killed in their Brooklyn Park home Saturday morning. Sen. John Hoffman, 60, and his wife, Yvette, were also shot and injured around 5 miles away in their Champlin home.

The Daily Beast has contacted Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety for comment.

Vance Boelter, the alleged killer of a Democratic state lawmaker in Minnesota, was a "strong" Trump supporter, his roommate said on Saturday. FBI

Boelter is a father of five who has worked for decades in the food industry, according to The New York Times. He had served on a state economic board with Hoffman, though it’s unclear if they knew each other. Boelter was appointed to the panel twice, once in 2016 by former Democratic governor Mark Dayton and later again by Gov. Tim Walz.

Walz has said that the shooting “appears to be a politically motivated assassination,” though authorities have yet to release a motive.

Boelter’s party affiliation has not been made clear on public documents as voters do not declare their political affiliation when registering in Minnesota. State reports cited by The Times list Boelter’s affiliation as “none or other” in 2016 and “no party preference” in 2020.