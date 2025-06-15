The wife of a man suspected of killing a Democratic lawmaker and her husband was detained in a traffic stop after police discovered a weapon, ammunition, cash, and passports in the trunk of her car.

Jenny Boelter was stopped by officers in Onamia, Minnesota, around 10 a.m. on Saturday, local news KTSP reported, though it was not clear whether the check was a routine stop or a planned raid by law enforcement as part of efforts to track down murder suspect Vance Luther Boelter, 57.

Jenny and three relatives with whom she was travelling were detained for two to three hours while police searched the car and asked questions. ADVERTISEMENT

Vance Boelter, 57, allegedly shot dead Minnesota state Representative Melissa Hortman, 55, and her husband, Mark, and injured state Senator John Hoffman, 60, and his wife, Yvette, in a pair of attacks on Saturday. Facebook

It was not clear whether the couple were living together at the time of the attack, but Boelter’s known residence in Camden, Minnesota, was raided by law enforcement on Saturday afternoon.

Vance Boelter, 57, allegedly shot and killed Minnesota state Representative Melissa Hortman, 55, and her husband, Mark, and wounded state Senator John Hoffman, 60, and his wife, Yvette, while dressed as a fake police officer and driving what looked like a police car on Saturday.

Both couples were attacked in their homes—the Hortmans in their residence in Brooklyn Park in the suburbs of Minneapolis and the Hoffmans at their property in Champlin, north of Minneapolis.

Minnesota state Representative Melissa Hortman, 55, and her husband, Mark, were shot dead in an attack early on Saturday. Facebook

Vance Boelter left behind a list of nearly 70 targets, including Representative Ilhan Omar, Senator Tina Smith, and Governor Tim Walz. Abortion advocates and providers were also on the list, CNN and ABC News reported.

A manhunt is underway for Vance, who is believed to be traveling on foot and is thought to have left the area, police said at a press conference.

The FBI, which is leading the investigation, has offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the capture and conviction of Boelter.

Vance Boelter allegedly shot Minnesota state Senator John Hoffman and killed state Representative Melissa Hortman on Saturday. Facebook

Walz said the Hoffmans were out of surgery and that he was “cautiously optimistic” that they will recover.

In 2019, Walz appointed Boelter to the Minnesota Governor’s Workforce Development Board, which advises the governor on the state’s workforce, documents posted online show.

State of Minnesota Notice of Appointment to Vance Boelter. Minnesota Govement

Boelter and his wife worked as private security consultants and ran Praetorian Guard Security Services. Jenny Boelter was listed as president and CEO on the company’s website, which said she had “years of organizational operations and logistical oversight.”