Her festive message went down about as well as her Republican endorsement.

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Rep. Haley Stevens’ Thanksgiving message has sparked a fresh wave of criticism just days after she was photographed vacationing in Hawaii.

Stevens, 43, posted a happy snap on X with her partner to celebrate the holiday on Wednesday, but instead, she faced replies from those intent on reminding her of her dramatic few weeks.

The Michigan Democrat is still grappling with the fallout from her endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers in the state’s Senate race earlier this month.

The Michigan House Rep. has had a rough couple weeks since the midterms. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Rogers ultimately lost, and now, Stevens’ former opponent from the Democratic primary and the man who she had originally endorsed, Abdul El-Sayed, is the senator-elect.

In the wake of her defeat, Stevens was seen at a five-star resort in Hawaii, with photos obtained by TMZ showing the congresswoman in a wicker chair over breakfast with her fiancé on Monday.

In her Thanksgiving post on Wednesday, the congresswoman posted a selfie of herself and fiancé Jason Turkish, a disability rights lawyer and Democratic donor, against a beachside sunset backdrop with text reading: “Stick a fork in the turkey - and stick it to em.”

Haley Stevens was roasted online for her ultra-cringe Thanksgiving Message. HaleyforMI/X

“Grateful to live in a country where a landscaper’s daughter can serve four terms in Congress, and a legally blind guy can go to law school and spend his life helping people,” it continued. “A country big enough for every voice - where we can disagree, respect one another, and still share the same table.”

“Proud of what we stand for. Not afraid. Excited for what’s next.”

But while Stevens was in a festive mood, those who came across her post quickly got to work eviscerating her in the comments.

“Stick a fork in your political career cause it’s done,” one man lamented.

In reference to her party betrayal in the midterms, another person checked, “Did Mike Rogers endorse this message before you posted it?” A third just wanted clarification on who she was talking about: “Stick it to ‘em? Who is ‘em? Because you played both sides, it’s a little difficult to tell what you mean.”

Rep. Hayley Stevens’ office did not immediately reply to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Most of the replies she got on her thanksgiving message were reminding her of how badly she handled her senate campaign loss. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Stevens’ fall from grace was rapid after she lost to El-Sayed by just 14,000 votes in the primary. The pair formed a very shaky truce which was tested when she called for him to condemn an ad which she felt was antisemitic. El-Sayed distanced himself, stating that he did “not agree with the contents of that ad.”

After El-Sayed accused Stevens of “relitigating a primary that ended months ago” and disinvited her from his Democratic unity event in Detroit, she stunned with her endorsement of Rogers instead.

Stevens created a firestorm when she endorsed Mike Rogers instead of her Democratic opponent. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

According to the Detroit Free Press, Stevens’ decision cost her more than half her staff and prompted unsuccessful calls for her expulsion from the Democratic House caucus.

Stevens has spent her remaining time in Congress making new friends with Republicans and using their cloakrooms to hide from reporters, according to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

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Some friends of Stevens have voiced concerns about her well-being and relationship.

Stevens’ friend Jordan Acker alleged Turkish, 39, had confiscated her phone and her former consultant Cailin Legacki claimed the couple’s relationship was “absolutely toxic.”

Acker said he still respected Turkish as a “brilliant lawyer and advocate for disabled Americans,” but noted that he had “become deeply troubled by his behavior.”

“I’ve heard serious concerns about his treatment of Haley’s staff, friends, and allies,” Acker said. “My own experiences have only deepened those concerns.”

Turkish, meanwhile, disputed Acker’s account in a reply from his now-private X account where he said there was “no need to make things up” and invited Acker over to his and Stevens’ house.

Turkish also made a round of late-night calls disputing suggestions he was influencing Stevens, including claims made by Former Michigan Gov. Jim Blanchard who said he saw Turkish “working her over” at a private dinner prior to the election.

“I let her know, he’s not a good influence,” he told Gongwer News Service. “She said, ‘I’m fine.’”

Speaking to the Daily Beast at the time, Turkish maintained that he had neither met privately with Blanchard nor spoken to him prior to the group dinner.

“I thought I was invited to a celebratory dinner for our engagement with Haley’s friend, the former two-term governor of the state of Michigan,” he said. “I didn’t realize I was going to a media event, and I think I’ll pass on a wedding invitation.”