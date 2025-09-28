Dem Rep Slams Trump’s To-Do List: All Golf and ‘Attack Black Women’

Rep. Ayanna Pressley accused President Donald Trump of prioritizing political retribution over helping everyday working Americans in a scathing new attack.

Speaking to Al Sharpton on MSNBC’s PoliticsNation on Saturday, the Democratic congresswoman unleashed on the president’s misguided focus.

“Donald Trump is attacking anyone and everyone except the cost of groceries,” Pressley said. “He is working through this enemies list every day, prioritizing political retribution and grievance, instead of a to-do list.”

"The Squad" members of Congress: U.S. Representatives Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Pressley, who has served as congresswoman for Massachusetts since 2019, was responding to Friday’s indictment of former FBI director—and longtime Trump nemesis—James Comey.

Comey is just one name on Trump’s “enemies list,” which he shared publicly last week in a social media post directed at Attorney General Pam Bondi. The Truth Social post instructed Bondi to bring cases against New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Sen. Adam Schiff, as well as Comey, for historic impeachments and indictments against Trump.

Instead of continuing to work through this list, Pressley advised Trump to prioritize addressing cost-of-living pressures and think about revising his current to-do list, which she says seems to consist of: “Golf, attack Black women, attack enemies, alienate our allies, and continue to create crushing hurt for working families.”

“What he should be doing... is lowering costs for the American people and keeping his word,” she continued.

Pressley was presumably referencing the impact that Trump’s anti-Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies have had on Black women in America, with 300,000 women thought to have exited the workforce in recent months.

The “Squad” member has said the departures are a “direct result of Donald Trump’s mass federal firing frenzy and his relentless racist attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Trump complained about the escalator and the teleprompter at the UN during a rambling speech in which he called global warming a "con job." Mike Segar/REUTERS

Trump also gave a nearly hour-long, rambling speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday in which he urged European leaders to follow his lead as he is “really good at this stuff.”

“It’s time to end the failed experiment of open borders,” Trump said. “You have to end it now. Let’s see, I can tell you. I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell.”

His remarks were reported to have left allied leaders insulted and uneasy.