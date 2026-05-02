Dem Star Reveals How He Got Scott Jennings to Explode on Air

The young progressive commentator who caused Scott Jennings to melt down during a live CNN segment has revealed how he got under the MAGA pundit’s skin.

MeidasTouch podcaster and commentator Adam Mockler said President Donald Trump’s unpopular war with Iran has his network news defenders like Jennings on edge—to the point they are apparently willing to go as far as hurling f-bombs.

“I know Scott Jennings tantrum got all the attention yesterday, but I want to talk a little bit about what I said that got him so mad,” Mockler, 23, wrote. “The bottom line is: Trump’s war with Iran has failed. This has made it mentally strenuous for MAGA operators to defend it on TV.”

Jennings’ tantrum came during a segment of CNN’s NewsNight with Abby Phillip on Thursday that featured Mockler.

The MeidasTouch commentator said Jennings was flustered by trying to defend an indefensible strategy. Adam Mockler/X

“For 8 weeks now, Scott has pointed to the U.S. destroying the 50 year old Navy and Air Force of Iran to try and prove we have won,” Mockler continued. “This is dishonest for many reasons.”

He went on to criticize how Trump and MAGA’s “infantile view of war” has yet to result in any political concessions from Iran.

“This is a failed war. The Strait is closed. Iran won’t even negotiate. The enriched uranium is still in Iran with their blueprints stored in the Cloud,” Mockler said. “So enter Scott Jennings. He has claimed weekly that victory is right around the corner with this war… but we have blown past the 4-6 week deadline set by this administration and have failed to get a single concession.”

“So I asked the simple question: ‘Can you name a single political concession we have gotten from Iran?’ He couldn’t answer,” he continued. “Never forget the weakness he showed when he had no answer for Trump’s mistakes.”

During the Thursday segment, Jennings remarked that Mockler had “the attention span of a gnat” for criticizing the eight weeks the conflict has lasted so far.

Mockler replied by pointing out Jennings had resorted to personal attacks instead of propping up the benefits of going to war. He then asked him to name a political concession Iran has made to the U.S., gesturing with his hands.

“Get your f---ing hand out of my face, first of all!” Jennings snapped back.

After host Abby Phillip tried to intervene, Jennings complained, “I’m not going to have this guy’s hand in my face.”

“I would be mad about it if I had to defend that war too,” Mockler said.

Former Fox News commentator Geraldo Rivera was also upset over Mockler’s CNN segment, telling NewsNation host Chris Cuomo that the 23-year-old was “really being a d--k.”

Geraldo Rivera chimed in in defense of Jennings. NewsNation/NewsNation

“Shut up!” Rivera, 82, said to Cuomo in an imagined conversation with Mockler. “Go out and get some life experience!”

Trump and administration officials like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have frequently boasted of total victory over Iran, but reality paints a different picture.

As the president’s war enters its ninth week with no end in sight, 13 American service members have died, and hundreds more have been wounded.

An indefinite ceasefire extended by Trump late last month has yet to result in any productive peace talks between Washington and Tehran, and thousands of U.S. troops remain stationed in the region.