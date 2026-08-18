Dem Star Doubles Down on Trump’s Blonde Companion After Triggering Meltdown

Rising Democrat star Jon Ossoff has explained why he name-checked Donald Trump’s young blonde aide at an election rally, sparking a MAGA meltdown.

The Georgia senator mentioned Natalie Harp, 35, who is an executive assistant and personal aide to the 80-year-old president, during a re-election rally in Atlanta on Sunday.

Harp, who joined Trump for a weekend Vegas getaway earlier this month and was spotted by his side golfing the last two weekends, is known in White House circles as “the human printer” for her role in shadowing the president, printing out news stories for him to read and helping write his Truth Social posts.

Natalie Harp has been nicknamed "the human printer." Lionel Urman/SIPA/Shutterstock/Lionel Urman/SIPA/Shutterstock

At Sunday’s rally, Ossoff, 39, listed the ways Trump is failing in office, including that he “sleeps through his meetings,” plays golf, trades stocks, and “drains our munitions and oil reserves” on an unnecessary war.

Harp also scored a mention. “See, he doesn’t want to do the job,” Ossoff said. “He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

The gibe sparked a MAGA meltdown and saw the president lash out in the Oval Office on Monday, dismissing Ossoff as “a Pee-wee Herman lookalike.”

During an appearance on MSNBC’s The Briefing on Monday, host Jen Psaki asked Ossoff why he’d “invoked” Harp’s name at his rally.

Jen Psaki asked Sen. Ossoff why he mentioned Natalie Harp by name. MSNBC

The Democrat avoided mentioning Harp by name, and instead pointed out that even though Trump’s war with Iran is leading to political instability and rising oil prices, he “retreats into this bubble of West Wing aides who are his security blanket to make him feel good about himself.”

Ossoff said Trump’s lackeys “reassure him that he’s doing a great job to help him while he designs his new ballroom and he adorns the Oval Office in gold....”

President Donald Trump stepping off Marine One along with Natalie Harp this week. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Psaski then directly asked Ossoff again why he specifically referenced Harp, noting it was not news that Trump was “surrounded by sycophants.” She added that referencing the young aide by name raised “more questions” about her.

“Well, I’ve heard this particular aide referred to as his security blanket,” Ossoff said of Harp, again not mentioning her by name.

“And I think we could say that about any number of the senior aides in the White House. They’re not telling him what he needs to hear. They’re telling him what he wants to hear. And the nation is at war, and we cannot afford that.”

Harp regularly accompanies the president on his weekend golfing trips. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

In a monologue before starting her interview with Ossoff, Psaki said his comments on Sunday “raised more than a few eyebrows.”

The host noted that “whatever questions you may have about the nature of the relationship between Trump and Harp, one thing is clear, she definitely doesn’t seem like the kind of aide who is going to tell the president that he’s lost the plot, that he’s focused on the wrong things, maybe he should stop sleeping in the Oval Office, that he’s screwing up the country quite a bit.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Conservative CNN commentator Scott Jennings slammed Ossoff’s MSNBC appearance.

“What a coward,” Jennings wrote on X. “Own your sexist joke, bro.”

Natalie Harp in the Oval Office. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump biographer Michael Wolff claimed that the first lady is steering clear of public appearances with the president as she has no interest in sharing his side with Harp.

“Melania, whose appearances with her husband were carefully negotiated and choreographed, would not show up if Harp was around,” Wolff wrote. “Since Harp was always around, Melania never was—appearing with her husband only in the last week of the campaign.”

The author noted that while no one in the Trump camp suspects a sexual relationship, there was nonetheless a conviction that Harp is hopelessly in love with Trump and determined to be his “higher purpose bride.”

“It’s a Christian devotional relationship,” one Trump aide told Wolff.