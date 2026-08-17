Trump, 80, Cornered on Relationship With Blonde Aide, 35

Donald Trump has been confronted over his relationship with White House aide Natalie Harp as innuendo swirls about the 80-year-old president and his ever-present young staffer.

Trump was forced to address the issue on Monday after Democratic rising star Jon Ossoff publicly questioned the president’s closeness with his 35-year-old executive assistant, declaring at a rally that Trump would much rather “travel with Natalie” and build the White House ballroom than do his job as president.

Sen. Jon Ossoff’s profile is rising amid a string of viral speeches. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Asked in the Oval office about Ossoff’s comments, Trump hit back at the Georgia Senate candidate before immediately reverting to a lengthy rant about his pet vanity project.

“You mean Pee-wee Herman? (He’s a) Pee-wee Herman look-alike,” the president said, referencing the nickname he has given to Ossoff.

Trump was asked about Natalie Harp during an Oval Office event on Monday. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“No, I would much rather do other things. We’re building a great facility here. We’re fixing the White House that hasn’t been taken care of.…The exteriors were falling apart. The columns were falling apart. The whole place was a mess.”

The comments are the first time Trump has been asked publicly about Harp, who has become an ever-present figure in his orbit.

In recent weeks, she has been photographed alongside him at Camp David, spotted next to him at his Bedminister Golf Club and has been seen watching on adoringly as Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office requiring childhood vaccine shots to be spaced out.

U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Executive assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump Natalie Harp speak with Donald Trump during a visit at a golf course at Hains Point in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 28, 2026. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

She was also one of the few selected aides who was with Trump in Turkey when he escaped in a catering truck to a safer plane during an Iranian plot to target Air Force One with a missile.

The former television host joined Trump’s staff in 2022 and became known in Trumpworld as the “human printer” for carrying a portable printer to print articles and social media posts for the president in real time.

Executive Assistant to the President Natalie Harp stands in the Oval Office as U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order calling for childhood vaccine shots to be spaced out. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

But her obsession with the president has come under the spotlight recently with the publication of Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, the new book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

The book claims that Harp would leave gushing letters for Trump in his “personal spaces” before joining the White House staff. One reportedly read, “You are all that matters to me.”

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (second from left) with Trump staffers including Natalie Harp (right). Wiles was reportedly stunned when she discovered Hart's obsession with the president. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The string of love letters even initially freaked out future White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, according to Haberman and Swan.

All of this has now caught the attention of Democrats, including Ossoff, who told a rally on Sunday: “While the sailors on the Lincoln fight his war, while he fruitlessly drains our munitions and oil reserves, the president sleeps through his meetings, he golfs and trades stocks.

“See, he doesn’t want to do the job. He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

MAGA world was outraged by the comments and immediately fired back.

Jon Jackoff has to be the biggest cuck loser in politics. Instead of denigrating hard working people serving their country, Jon should look deep into his soul and ask himself why he's a miserable person who hates this country. It's because he's a radical, extremist Dumocrat. https://t.co/rAUJofbdx0 — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) August 17, 2026

White House communications director Steven Cheung referred to Ossoff as “Jon Jackoff” and a “cuck loser.”

“Instead of denigrating hard working people serving their country, Jon should look deep into his soul and ask himself why he’s a miserable person who hates this country,” Cheung said.

“It’s because he’s a radical, extremist Dumocrat.”

MAGA activist CJ Pearson said: “The so-called party of ‘female empowerment’ is now implying Natalie Harp, a devoted, disciplined aide to President Trump, slept her way to the top. Let that sink in. The same people who scream ‘believe women’ reach for the oldest insult in the book the second a woman dares to have a mind of her own.”

MAGA-aligned writer Julie Kelly posted a similar sentiment.