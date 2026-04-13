Dem Star Kicked Out of Billionaire’s Mansion After Denying Rape Claim

Rep. Eric Swalwell has been kicked out of a billionaire’s mansion in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him.

Liberal timeshare mogul Stephen Cloobeck told The New York Post he had booted Swalwell out of his property after the Bay Area Democrat dropped out of the California Governor’s race late on Sunday.

“I am no longer supporting Eric,” he told the Post. “F---ing tell everyone I’m a libertarian. F--- you, Democrat Party. I’m a libertarian now.”

Swalwell was accused of sexual harassment and rape in allegations that first appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle on Friday, dropping out of the race days later following encouragement from allies.

He initially denied the claims, calling them “flat false, they are absolutely false. They did not happen, they have never happened, and I will fight them with everything that I have.”

Swalwell, 45, later dropped out of the race to replace the outgoing Gavin Newsom, saying on X: “I am suspending my campaign for governor.

Cloobeck said he had kicked Swalwell out of his home. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

“To my family, staff, friends and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past.

“I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made—but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s.”

Long-time Democrat Cloobeck, 64, allegedly donated $1 million to Swalwell’s candidacy and had initially entered the running to be the Democratic candidate.

“You know, I live in the world of integrity, morals, ethics. I want what’s best for California and I am disturbed, and I cannot support Eric Swalwell anymore,” he told NBCLA.

Cloobeck is a long-time Democratic supporter. Jason Reed/REUTERS

Now Swalwell faces the possibility of being removed from Congress and is the subject of a criminal investigation, after a former staff member raised the allegations that he assaulted her twice while she was too inebriated to resist. Three other women are also involved. He is also being investigated by the House of Ethics Committee for potential misconduct.

In his comment to the Post, Swalwell also said, “I have a lot of people who stay at my house… I built a gorgeous place, my dream home, I relish it, and I’m a very generous man. I’m very thoughtful and I’m very kind.”

He added that he didn’t know where the allegations would lead, but felt it was enough to exit the arrangement, adding he would look at ways to get his $1 million back.

Swalwell has dropped out of the race. Manuel Orbegozo/REUTERS

“I don’t know where these facts are going to end up—you hear or read all this stuff,” he said.

And when asked if he thought Swalwell had been truthful with him, he said, “I’m gonna have to investigate that. I don’t know the answer to that.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is launching an investigation into Swalwell, encouraging “survivors and anyone with knowledge of these allegations” to contact the Special Victims Division.

Swalwell has been married to his second wife, Brittany Watts, since 2016. The pair has three children together. His first marriage ended in divorce, according to The New York Times, although little is known about his first wife.