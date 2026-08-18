Dem Star Savages ‘Draft-Dodging’ Trump After White House Meltdown

Democratic star Jon Ossoff has rubbed salt into the wound after the White House melted down at him for name-checking Donald Trump’s ever-present assistant Natalie Harp.

The Georgia senator sent the president’s lieutenants into a tailspin Sunday after saying at a rally that rather than “do the job,” Trump wants to “build his ballroom” and “travel with Natalie.”

The president’s communications director Steven Cheung lobbed his signature grade-school-level insults, fuming on X, “Jon Jackoff has to be the biggest cuck loser in politics.”

White House communications director reacted with outrage after Ossoff said that Trump “wants to build the ballroom and travel with Natalie.” Steven Cheung/X

White House spokesman Davis Ingle chimed in with his own tirade.

“Jon Ossoff is a cringeworthy, feminine theatre kid cosplaying as Barack Obama. Nobody gives a s--t what this lightweight loser says,” he wrote, while seemingly proving the opposite.

Ingle claimed that “nobody gives a s--t” about what Ossoff says while getting worked up over what Ossoff said. Davis Ingle/X

Trump, meanwhile, hit back by calling Ossoff “Pee-wee Herman” after being asked about the 39-year-old senator’s comments.

But Ossoff is refusing to back down, twisting the knife with another brutal takedown of the president at a rally with Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly on Tuesday.

“I don’t think anything illustrates the times more aptly than that the draft-dodging, crook president, who has plunged our nation recklessly into a war he knows not how to end or to win, tried to imprison this man,” he said, pointing to Kelly, whom Trump called to be jailed over a video in which the retired Navy captain called on military members to reject illegal orders.

“I would address the president’s few remaining supporters to contrast his promises with the results you’ve been delivered, and to vote accordingly,” Ossof said at the rally on Tuesday. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Trump avoided the draft during the Vietnam War by receiving four deferments for education and a fifth following a diagnosis of bone spurs in his heels—courtesy of a Queens podiatrist who rented an office in a building owned by his father, Fred Trump.

He has nonetheless tried to cast himself as a battlefield leader amid his quagmire of a war with Iran, which he initially declared would last “four or five weeks” but has since dragged on for nearly half a year, appearing to bestow the nation’s highest military honor upon himself in an AI-generated image earlier this month.

Ossoff took more swipes at Trump while addressing the president’s supporters directly during his conversation with Kelly, 62, on Tuesday.

“I would address the president’s few remaining supporters to contrast his promises with the results you’ve been delivered, and to vote accordingly,” he said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The senator had already doubled down on his jab over Trump’s relationship with Harp during an appearance on MS NOW’s The Briefing on Monday.

“I’ve heard this particular aide referred to as his security blanket,” Ossoff said of Harp without mentioning her by name. “And I think we could say that about any number of the senior aides in the White House. They’re not telling him what he needs to hear. They’re telling him what he wants to hear. And the nation is at war, and we cannot afford that.”