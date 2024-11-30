Democratic Lawmakers Targeted With ‘MAGA’ Death Threats

Several Democratic lawmakers, their families, and law enforcement personnel were reportedly victims of bomb threats and “swatting” incidents amid a flurry of harassment directed at elected officials. A spokesperson for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Friday that the threats were “all signed with ‘MAGA’ at the conclusion of the message.”

According to the spokesperson, the harassment ranged from “detailed threats of a pipe bomb placed in mailboxes to swatting.” Jeffries called for “maximum protection for all members and their families moving forward” in the statement.

The FBI is reportedly investigating the incidents with the “state and local partners,” and no devices were found.

While Jeffries' spokesperson did not name the targeted Democrats, Connecticut Reps Rosa DeLauro, Jahana Hayes, and Jim Himes claimed they received bomb threats in separate statements on Thursday.

Rhode Island Rep. Seth Magaziner revealed on Friday that he and his family were also targeted in a bomb threat at their home.

“We are safe and there was no evidence of a bomb on the property,” he said.

Fellow Rhode Islander Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse received a menacing threat similar to those “made against other Democrats on Thanksgiving,” according to his office.

News of Democratic lawmakers weathering violent harassment comes days after several picks for Donald Trump’s incoming administration were also targeted with “violent, unAmerican threats,” including New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, nominee for EPA administrator Lee Zeldin, agriculture secretary nominee Brooke Rollins, and defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth.

While the president-elect’s team declined to provide in-depth information on the threats, Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt commended law enforcement’s response.

“President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action,” she said in a statement.

Lawmakers have experienced a rising number of security incidents in recent years. JONATHAN ERNST/Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The slew of bomb threats this week, to many members of Congress, is reportedly “all too familiar,” as lawmakers have experienced a rising number of security incidents in recent years.

“I think honestly it’s become part of what we all deal with ... death threats [and] protests are far more common than many realize,” a senior House Democrat told Axios.

One House Republican told Axios that this was their “worst week of death threats ever.”

Threats against members of Congress have skyrocketed from 902 Capitol Police threat assessment cases in 2016 to more than 8,000 in 2023.

Despite law enforcement deeming each of the recent threats non-credible, Tennessee Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen said he is “not optimistic that we’ll turn the corner anytime soon.”

Lawmakers, he said “need to be careful and concerned about violence against public officials” as “disrespect for public officials and civic institutions has grown in the last eight years.”