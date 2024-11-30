Congress

Democratic Lawmakers Targeted With ‘MAGA’ Death Threats

RED ALERT

Threats against members of Congress have skyrocketed from 902 threat assessment cases in 2016 to more than 8,000 in 2023.

Lily Mae Lazarus
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Newly re-elected House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks at a news conference after House Democrats' Leadership Elections on Capitol Hill on November 19, 2024
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Several Democratic lawmakers, their families, and law enforcement personnel were reportedly victims of bomb threats and “swatting” incidents amid a flurry of harassment directed at elected officials. A spokesperson for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Friday that the threats were “all signed with ‘MAGA’ at the conclusion of the message.”

According to the spokesperson, the harassment ranged from “detailed threats of a pipe bomb placed in mailboxes to swatting.” Jeffries called for “maximum protection for all members and their families moving forward” in the statement.

The FBI is reportedly investigating the incidents with the “state and local partners,” and no devices were found.

ADVERTISEMENT

MAGA Lawmaker Sends ‘Bomb’ Message to Muslim CongresswomenMAKING FRIENDS
Sean Craig
Florida Sen. Randy Fine stands in the Florida House of Representatives.

While Jeffries' spokesperson did not name the targeted Democrats, Connecticut Reps Rosa DeLauro, Jahana Hayes, and Jim Himes claimed they received bomb threats in separate statements on Thursday.

Rhode Island Rep. Seth Magaziner revealed on Friday that he and his family were also targeted in a bomb threat at their home.

“We are safe and there was no evidence of a bomb on the property,” he said.

Fellow Rhode Islander Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse received a menacing threat similar to those “made against other Democrats on Thanksgiving,” according to his office.

Slew of Trump Admin Picks Targeted With ‘Violent’ ThreatsSWATTING
Liam Archacki
Donald Trump.

News of Democratic lawmakers weathering violent harassment comes days after several picks for Donald Trump’s incoming administration were also targeted with “violent, unAmerican threats,” including New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, nominee for EPA administrator Lee Zeldin, agriculture secretary nominee Brooke Rollins, and defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth.

While the president-elect’s team declined to provide in-depth information on the threats, Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt commended law enforcement’s response.

“President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action,” she said in a statement.

U.S. Capitol Police officers work at a checkpoint of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. October 18, 2023.
Lawmakers have experienced a rising number of security incidents in recent years. JONATHAN ERNST/Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The slew of bomb threats this week, to many members of Congress, is reportedly “all too familiar,” as lawmakers have experienced a rising number of security incidents in recent years.

“I think honestly it’s become part of what we all deal with ... death threats [and] protests are far more common than many realize,” a senior House Democrat told Axios.

One House Republican told Axios that this was their “worst week of death threats ever.”

Threats against members of Congress have skyrocketed from 902 Capitol Police threat assessment cases in 2016 to more than 8,000 in 2023.

Despite law enforcement deeming each of the recent threats non-credible, Tennessee Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen said he is “not optimistic that we’ll turn the corner anytime soon.”

Lawmakers, he said “need to be careful and concerned about violence against public officials” as “disrespect for public officials and civic institutions has grown in the last eight years.”

Lily Mae Lazarus

Lily Mae Lazarus

Reporter

LilyMaeLazarus

lilymae.lazarus@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
us-newsMayor Dies in Police Chase Days After Entire Force Resigns
Grace Harrington
politicsPete Hegseth’s Mom Said He Abused ‘Many’ Women in Bombshell Email
David Thompson
worldPutin Offers Bizarre Warning to Trump: You’re ‘Not Safe’
Matt Young
politicsWhat the F*** Is the Trump Admin’s Problem With Dogs?
Jill Twiss
us-newsSerena Williams’ Husband and Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Undergoes Surgery After Cancer Scare
Leigh Kimmins McManus