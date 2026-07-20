Dem Star Comes Clean on 2028 Ambitions

The 2028 race hasn’t officially begun—but the jockeying for the White House is already underway.

A high-profile Democrat is finally addressing the question swirling around her future.

Asked about a possible White House bid, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Politico: “I mean, I can’t say that I’ve ruled it out.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a key leader of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The New York Democrat’s remarks came as she was questioned about her lack of endorsement for Michigan House hopeful William Lawrence, who has drawn criticism for remarks about Black political leaders after he suggested Black Democratic Party leaders are “a pillar, frankly, for establishment, capitalist, imperialist American power.”

During a Michigan campaign swing this week for Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed, whom she endorsed earlier this month, Ocasio-Cortez avoided appearing with Lawrence, leaving the stage before a planned photo opportunity with El-Sayed, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Lawrence.

Asked about the decision, she said endorsements are not simply a matter of party loyalty but require careful consideration of a candidate’s overall record and campaign.

“I think that there’s nuances to a candidate—I think—or to any campaign, that are holistic, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t important,” she said.

“I’m always careful before I issue any endorsements.”

But she added that withholding an endorsement should not be viewed as an attack.

“That doesn’t mean that not endorsing in a race is rejection by any means, but I think that me choosing to enter a race has a high bar because of—I put a lot of energy into every candidate that I endorse.”

Her comments have fueled speculation that she is laying the groundwork for a potential 2028 presidential bid.

There has long been speculation that Ocasio-Cortez will make a bid for the presidency in 2028.

Last year, a knowledgable source told The Hill: “Why wouldn’t she be considering this? She’s one of the biggest voices in the Democratic Party, she fundraises like no one else, and she’s authentic and true to herself. Can’t say that about a lot of other people in the party.”

But the 36-year-old has yet to confirm her ambitions.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has not confirmed his bid for the 2028 election but many believe he will run. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

If she does decide to run, she could come up against some heavyweights in her party.

While no one has yet confirmed they will run, Democrats including former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and former Vice President Kamala Harris have all been floated as potential contenders.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could also potentially launch a bid. She previously told WJBK-TV she will not be running.

“I think there will be a robust group of people running for president. I will not be one of them in 2028,” she said in May.

But hours later she sought to clarify her remarks, saying she wanted to “correct the record.” She explained that she had only meant she was “not making plans” for a presidential run at this stage—not that she had ruled out the possibility entirely.

“I never thought I would run for governor, so I guess I should know better,” Whitmer said. “Never say never.”

Donald Trump has teased both JD Vance and Marco Rubio as his potential successors. Kylie Cooper/File Photo via Reuters

On the Republican side, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are considered the frontrunners.

Polls have consistently shown Vance as the Republican favorite over Rubio.