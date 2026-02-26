Democrats Demand Trump Is Deposed on Epstein Immediately

Democrats are demanding that Donald Trump submit to questioning about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein while accusing his administration of a massive cover-up.

It comes one day before former President Bill Clinton will be deposed about his own association with the late pedophile by the House Oversight Committee.

Democrats on the committee argued it sets a new precedent for presidents to be hauled in for questioning. They pointed out that almost no one has appeared in the Epstein files more than Trump.

“We’re demanding immediately that we ask President Trump to testify in front of our committee and be deposed in front of Oversight Republicans and Democrats,” said Ranking Member Robert Garcia. “It needs to happen right now.”

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Robert Garcia, flanked by Rep. Wesley Bell and Rep. Yassamin Ansari, gives an update on the deposition of Hillary Clinton in the Jeffrey Epstein probe. Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

House Oversight Committee Democrats also called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to immediately release more files after it was revealed this week that the Justice Department withheld or removed files related to allegations made against Trump.

Those accusations involved a woman who accused the president of abuse when she was a minor and was interviewed multiple times by the FBI, but three of those four interviews were not in the files released.

Garcia said the questions continue to build around the Justice Department and White House, and they wanted to know where the missing FBI files were.

“These are files that accuse the president of the United States about serious, serious accusations around sexual abuse,” Garcia said.

He called the files being removed or discarded “incredibly concerning.”

Democrats have called on Donald Trump, pictured with Epstein, to be immediately deposed in the investigation into the pedophile. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The Justice Department has released more than three million files in response to Congress passing a law forcing officials’ hands, but more than two million more have not been released yet in violation of the law.

That certain files relating to accusations made against Trump were removed or withheld was first reported by NPR earlier this week and confirmed by news organizations.

Democrats have launched a new investigation into the Justice Department’s handling of the missing files alongside the Epstein probe already underway.

But Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have dismissed concerns over the missing files while repeatedly rejecting the idea of Trump being grilled by the committee.

On Thursday, Hillary Clinton met with committee members for hours of questioning despite stating in sworn testimony that she was not aware of Epstein’s crimes.

She testified in her opening statement that she never met the pedophile or went to his home or island and shredded Republicans for not being serious about getting justice for survivors.

She slammed Republicans for “political theater” and eviscerated them to their faces for hauling her in for questioning but not demanding answers from Trump.

However, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer argued on Thursday that he was not treating the Clintons unfairly.

“They’ve never answered questions, unlike President Trump, who gets questioned every day by just about every one of you about his knowledge or involvement with Epstein. To my knowledge, the Clintons haven’t answered very many questions,” the MAGA lawmaker told reporters ahead of Clinton’s deposition.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, but he has not been questioned under oath.

Committee Democrats on Thursday also repeated calls for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to answer questions about his own relationship to the convicted sex offender after released files showed Lutnick lied about the extent of his Epstein ties.