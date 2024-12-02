Politics

Biden Gets Blowback From Own Party Over Pardon of Son Hunter

SCENT OF DISSENT

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton both made vocal their displeasure with the president’s decision to pardon his own son.

Sean Craig
Sean Craig
President Joe Biden talks to his son, Hunter Biden, on the White House balcony during a 4th of July event on the South Lawn of the White House on July 4, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Two elected Democrats condemned President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter, who was facing prison time after being convicted of firearms-related felony charges and pleading guilty to tax charges.

“I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a rising star in the party who was given a prominent speaking slot at the Democratic National Convention, posted to X on Sunday. “This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation.”

Polis said he sympathized with Biden’s “natural desire to help his son” but that the role of president is “Pater familias of the nation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement announcing the pardon on Sunday, Biden claimed charges brought against his son were motivated by politics and that prosecutors pursued harsher penalties against Hunter that would not have been brought against other offenders in similar cases.

Polis didn’t buy that.

“Hunter brought the legal trouble he faced on himself, and one can sympathize with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a President and not a President’s son,” he wrote.

Fox Host Says Her Dad Would Let Her Go to Jail Unlike BidenFATHERLY LOVE
Leigh Kimmins McManus
Ainsley Earhardt

The governor was not alone among Democrats in rejecting Biden’s claims.

“This wasn’t a politically-motivated prosecution,” Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) posted to X. “Hunter committed felonies, and was convicted by a jury of his peers.”

Stanton, a lawyer and former law professor, said he thought Biden “got this one wrong.”

Another House Democrat, who spoke anonymously to Axios, said they weren’t exactly pleased with Biden’s decision but couldn’t necessarily fault him for it.

“Not a banner moment but no shock,” the Democrat told the news outlet. “I think the Biden family, including Hunter, have been through enough... he paid the price.”

MAGA Goes Into Full Meltdown Mode Over Hunter Biden Pardon'LIED FROM START TO FINISH'
Zachary Folk
Hunter Biden

Other Democrats have rallied to Biden’s defense.

“I will say ‘way to go, Joe,’” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) told MSNBC, arguing the slew of improprieties alleged against President-elect Donald Trump and his Cabinet nominees—along with Trump’s felony conviction—means Republican critics of the decision should “take a look in the mirror.”

Sean Craig

Sean Craig

sean.craig@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
us-newsMayor Dies in Police Chase Days After Entire Force Resigns
Grace Harrington
mediaFox News Flubs Breaking News Alert on Hunter Biden Pardon
Brett Bachman
politicsMAGA Goes Into Full Meltdown Mode Over Joe Biden’s Pardon of His Son Hunter
Zachary Folk
politics‘Elon Is Right’: Bernie Sanders Praises Musk for Key DOGE Proposal
Sean Craig
politicsTrump’s FBI Pick Scored Gig After Frontrunner Flunked Job Interview
Corbin Bolies