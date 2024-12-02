Biden Gets Blowback From Own Party Over Pardon of Son Hunter

Two elected Democrats condemned President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter, who was facing prison time after being convicted of firearms-related felony charges and pleading guilty to tax charges.

“I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a rising star in the party who was given a prominent speaking slot at the Democratic National Convention, posted to X on Sunday. “This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation.”

Polis said he sympathized with Biden’s “natural desire to help his son” but that the role of president is “Pater familias of the nation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While as a father I certainly understand President @JoeBiden’s natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country. This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation.… — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) December 2, 2024

In a statement announcing the pardon on Sunday, Biden claimed charges brought against his son were motivated by politics and that prosecutors pursued harsher penalties against Hunter that would not have been brought against other offenders in similar cases.

Polis didn’t buy that.

“Hunter brought the legal trouble he faced on himself, and one can sympathize with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a President and not a President’s son,” he wrote.

The governor was not alone among Democrats in rejecting Biden’s claims.

“This wasn’t a politically-motivated prosecution,” Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) posted to X. “Hunter committed felonies, and was convicted by a jury of his peers.”

Stanton, a lawyer and former law professor, said he thought Biden “got this one wrong.”

I respect President Biden, but I think he got this one wrong.



This wasn’t a politically-motivated prosecution. Hunter committed felonies, and was convicted by a jury of his peers. https://t.co/P31d4ILL1P — Rep. Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) December 2, 2024

Another House Democrat, who spoke anonymously to Axios, said they weren’t exactly pleased with Biden’s decision but couldn’t necessarily fault him for it.

“Not a banner moment but no shock,” the Democrat told the news outlet. “I think the Biden family, including Hunter, have been through enough... he paid the price.”

Other Democrats have rallied to Biden’s defense.

“I will say ‘way to go, Joe,’” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) told MSNBC, arguing the slew of improprieties alleged against President-elect Donald Trump and his Cabinet nominees—along with Trump’s felony conviction—means Republican critics of the decision should “take a look in the mirror.”