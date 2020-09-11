Democrats’ Weird Obsession With Scapegoating Susan Sarandon

Actress Susan Sarandon has not yet received her late-in-life “I was a radical once” laurels like the beloved Jane Fonda, who politicos on both sides of the aisle used to detest. That’s because, decades into her leftist political activism, Sarandon still disturbs moderates—or more specifically, the often morally panicked center-left liberals of the Democratic Party who are so outwardly desperate to get Trump out of office that they’re preemptively swatting at progressives and socialists, condemning them for not falling in line.

On Tuesday, Sarandon retweeted Biden-critical socialist Ryan Knight, showing her support for his People’s Party initiative, writing: “Standing by @ProudSocialist and respect his courage in sharing his journey over the past few years. We need more Ryan Knights to stand up and speak truth to power every single day.” In turn, pundit Soledad O’Brien, a Harvard legacy graduate who earns millions a year from her various TV gigs, retweeted Sarandon with an aside jibe, “(Rich white lady reminding people of color why they shouldn’t trust her take on anything).”

The tweet, which of course went viral, was followed by Sarandon’s own viral thread pointing out that she had already pledged to vote Biden in order to get Trump out of office, but would be supporting the People’s Party thereafter in the hopes of building progressive political representation for the left. Sarandon also pointed out several technical issues with Biden’s campaign site that have long gone unaddressed. (O’Brien returned to tweeting about journalist Bob Woodward.)