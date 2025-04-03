Dems Beg Musk to Support Their GOP Opponents After Big Loss

Elon Musk is still dealing with the fallout of his embarrassing loss in Wisconsin.

Democrats are pressing the billionaire to work with their political rivals after Musk vigorously embedded himself into Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race. Conservative-backed Brad Schimel lost pitifully, even after the SpaceX founder poured millions into his campaign.

Rep. Hillary Scholten was one of those Democrats trolling the world’s richest man. When the congresswoman was asked about Musk visiting her district, she told Axios: “Yes please! Can you arrange that? Who do I speak to about that?”

Rep. Mark Pocan, a Wisconsin Democrat, told the outlet: “I’ll pay for his coach flight.”

Musk and his America PAC have dumped millions into Republican campaigns after he became a key part of Trump’s presidential election last year. Money may not be able to buy everything though as more than half of the PAC’s top 10 most-supported candidates lost their respective races.

“Elon Musk spent millions in a failed scheme to buy a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat,“ Hakeem Jeffries wrote to X on Tuesday. ”Voters decisively rejected Donald Trump, Musk and the rapidly deteriorating Republican brand."

And despite the cut-and-dry election this week with Democrat-backed candidate Susan Crawford’s 10-point win, Musk still boosted election-rigging claims after the extraordinary defeat where he spent a record $21 million.

“Hmm,” Musk responded to a post that read: “There Is Overwhelming Evidence That The Wisconsin Supreme Court Race Was Stolen, Says Roger Stone.”

It seems as if even Donald Trump is attempting to distance himself from Musk as he increasingly becomes viewed as a political hazard.

The administration has said that Musk will go back to his other endeavors soon, and that it was his plan all along. Politico wrote yesterday that “both men” agreed it was his time to take a more backseat role in the White House.

“He’s got a big company to run,” Trump told reporters earlier this week. “At some point, he’s going to be going back. He wants to.”