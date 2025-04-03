Trumpland

Dems Beg Musk to Support Their GOP Opponents After Big Loss

THE MUSK FACTOR

The party asked the billionaire to rally for their foes after a humiliating loss in Wisconsin.

Amethyst Martinez
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Elon Musk wears a cheesehead hat as he speaks during a town hall in Green Bay, Wisconsin on March 30, 2025. An election to choose a new supreme court judge in the northern US state of Wisconsin wouldn't usually make much noise. But when the world's richest man took an interest in the race, people began to notice, and protests on March 30 drew crowds. Tech baron and political provocateur Elon Musk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has poured money into the Tuesday election, hoping to secure a conservative win. (Photo by Robin LEGRAND / AFP) (Photo by ROBIN LEGRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
ROBIN LEGRAND/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk is still dealing with the fallout of his embarrassing loss in Wisconsin.

Democrats are pressing the billionaire to work with their political rivals after Musk vigorously embedded himself into Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race. Conservative-backed Brad Schimel lost pitifully, even after the SpaceX founder poured millions into his campaign.

Musk Mocked Relentlessly Over His Spectacular Election Flub‘NOT FOR SALE’
Leigh Kimmins
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - MARCH 30: Billionaire businessman Elon Musk arrives for a town hall wearing a cheesehead hat at the KI Convention Center on March 30, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The town hall is being held in front of the state’s high-profile Supreme Court election between Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, who has been financially backed by Musk and endorsed by President Donald Trump, and Dane County Circuit Court Judge Susan Crawford. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Rep. Hillary Scholten was one of those Democrats trolling the world’s richest man. When the congresswoman was asked about Musk visiting her district, she told Axios: “Yes please! Can you arrange that? Who do I speak to about that?”

Rep. Mark Pocan, a Wisconsin Democrat, told the outlet: “I’ll pay for his coach flight.”

Seth Meyers Reveals the One Thing Elon Musk Can’t Afford'EAT CHEESE!'
Michael Boyle
Seth Meyers making fun of Elon Musk

Musk and his America PAC have dumped millions into Republican campaigns after he became a key part of Trump’s presidential election last year. Money may not be able to buy everything though as more than half of the PAC’s top 10 most-supported candidates lost their respective races.

“Elon Musk spent millions in a failed scheme to buy a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat,“ Hakeem Jeffries wrote to X on Tuesday. ”Voters decisively rejected Donald Trump, Musk and the rapidly deteriorating Republican brand."

And despite the cut-and-dry election this week with Democrat-backed candidate Susan Crawford’s 10-point win, Musk still boosted election-rigging claims after the extraordinary defeat where he spent a record $21 million.

Now Musk Is Boosting Claims Wisconsin Election Was ‘Stolen’HARD CHEESE
Janna Brancolini
Musk arrived to a Green Bay town hall wearing a cheesehead hat.

“Hmm,” Musk responded to a post that read: “There Is Overwhelming Evidence That The Wisconsin Supreme Court Race Was Stolen, Says Roger Stone.”

It seems as if even Donald Trump is attempting to distance himself from Musk as he increasingly becomes viewed as a political hazard.

Rattled Trump Says Musk Is on the Way OutLIBERATION DAY!
David Gardner
Elon Musk, Donald Trump photo illustration

The administration has said that Musk will go back to his other endeavors soon, and that it was his plan all along. Politico wrote yesterday that “both men” agreed it was his time to take a more backseat role in the White House.

“He’s got a big company to run,” Trump told reporters earlier this week. “At some point, he’s going to be going back. He wants to.”

