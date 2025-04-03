Here we go again.

After initially trying to downplay his candidate’s loss in the Wisconsin state Supreme Court race, Elon Musk has now boosted a post on his social media platform X claiming there was “overwhelming” evidence the election was “stolen.”

Musk had poured a record $21 million into a normally low-profile and non-partisan judicial race to try to get conservative Brad Schimel elected. Despite his high-profile antics—including handing out $1 million checks to voters and wearing a cheesehead hat at a rally—a liberal appellate judge, Susan Crawford, prevailed in Tuesday’s race.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, Musk claimed that actually, “the most important thing” to come out of Tuesday’s election in Wisconsin was a ballot initiative enshrining a voter ID law in the state constitution—even though Wisconsin voters were already required to show identification.

Now, Musk has responded to a post by disgraced Infowars founder Alex Jones interviewing MAGA’s original election denier Roger Stone, who claimed, “The numbers don’t just add up” in the Wisconsin race.

“Hmm,” Musk replied to the post.

Hmm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2025

During the 10-minute interview, Stone tried to argue that, based on the turnout of previous election cycles, “The fraud was baked in in the mail-in votes.” He also questioned the likelihood of Wisconsin voters passing a voter ID law while also electing a liberal judge—even though voter ID laws enjoy broad bipartisan support, according to the Pew Research Center.

A 2024 survey found that 81 percent of respondents—including 69 percent of Democrats and 95 percent of Republicans—were in favor of voters being required to show government-issued identification.

Schimel himself immediately shut down any attempts to accuse Democrats of foul play. During his concession speech on Tuesday, a woman in the audience began chanting that Crawford was a “cheater,” PBS reported.

“No,” he said. “You’ve got to accept the results.”

The concession was notable given that ever since Donald Trump first tried to claim Joe Biden had “stolen” the 2020 election from him, Republican candidates—including Eric Hovde, who lost to Sen. Tammy Baldwin in Wisconsin in November, and Jefferson Griffin, who lost a North Carolina state Supreme Court race—have pushed election conspiracy theories, according to PBS.

At Schimel’s watch party, several supporters applauded his “graceful” reaction to his defeat.

In the meantime, Jones is bankrupt and mired in a contentious divorce with his second wife after being ordered to pay a combined $1.2 billion to various families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

He had claimed the attack, which left 20 students and six educators dead, was staged by “crisis actors” in an attempt to enact stricter gun control laws, leading the victims’ families to be attacked, stalked, threatened, and harassed.

Stone was convicted of seven felonies for obstructing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 election. In 2020, he barely avoided a 40-month prison sentence thanks to a commutation—and then full pardon—from Trump.

He was also a major figure in the “Stop the Steal” movement that tried to overturn Biden’s 2020 victory.