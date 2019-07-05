CHEAT SHEET

    Deputy Shoots Suspect on Alleged Rampage in Bodega Bay, California

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Scott Olson/Getty

    A sheriff’s deputy responding to a report of a man assaulting people in Sonoma County, California, shot the suspect when he attacked police, authorities said. The chaotic incident unfolded around 8:10 p.m. Thursday in a housing subdivision in Bodega Bay. Details were sketchy, but when police arrived they discovered the suspect had stolen a vehicle and numerous victims needed “urgent medical help,” according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's office. “The suspect then assaulted the peace officers, and a deputy shot him,” the police statement said. “The suspects and multiple victims were transported to local hospitals by air and ground ambulances.”