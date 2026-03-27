Trump Ally’s Live TV Interview Derailed by Seriously Bad News

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell became visibly flustered when he was served court papers during a live interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas on Thursday.

Lindell, 64, who is campaigning for Minnesota governor, was being interviewed by O’Keefe Media Group’s Michael Casey at the event when he was derailed by an alleged process server who attempted to hand him court documents.

Lindell is one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies and has even gone so far as to accuse “Satan” of rigging the 2020 election against Trump. He has faced multiple legal losses tied to those debunked conspiracy theories, and he’s apparently still facing further legal trouble over it.

My Pillow CEO Michael Lindell is one of Donald Trump's staunchest allies. TOM BRENNER/REUTERS

“Hi, sorry to interrupt. I have this for you. You’ve been served,” the woman said, holding up what appeared to be the legal papers.

Lindell immediately attempted to brush the woman aside and said repeatedly, “Please. We’re on TV. Please, we’re on TV, please. OK, we’re on TV. We’re on TV. Please. OK, we’re on TV.”

Despite being pushed aside and off camera, the woman continued to try to hand Lindell the documents.

“What are you serving him with?” a smirking Casey asked the woman.

She eventually handed the papers to Lindell, who immediately tossed them aside and turned back to Casey to resume their interview.

On X, Casey described the woman as a “deranged leftist” who interrupted his interview with Lindell. She tried to “‘serve’ him court papers,” Casey wrote, sharing a clip of the exchange.

Lindell has even gone so far as to accuse “Satan” of rigging the 2020 election against Trump. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

On Thursday, Lindell also suffered a legal blow when Biden-appointed Colorado Judge Nina Wang rejected his motion to overturn a defamation verdict related to the 2020 election. She also ordered that the legal team for his media company, Frankspeech, must convince her why they shouldn’t face fines or disciplinary action, MS NOW reported.

Lindell was permanently banned from X (then Twitter) in January 2021 after promoting unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 election. Lindell announced his run for Minnesota governor in December, and has since spent tens of thousands of dollars handing out copies of his book, What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO, instead of campaign flyers.