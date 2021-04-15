Derek Chauvin Declines to Testify in His Murder Trial
STAYING QUIET
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis cop who held his knee on George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes last May, will not testify in his murder trial. Chauvin, who is facing second and third-degree murder charges, as well as second-degree manslaughter, spoke in court for the first time on Thursday before the jury was brought into the room. “I will invoke my Fifth Amendment privilege” against self-incrimination, Chauvin told Hennepin Judge Peter Cahill, before confirming that he had made the decision on his own. His decision not to testify on his own behalf indicates that his defense team is close to resting their case that Chauvin’s restraint of Floyd was justified. Cahill has previously indicated that the 12-person jury could start deliberating as soon as Monday.