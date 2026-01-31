Desperate Stephen Miller Begs for More ‘Patriot’ DOJ Goons

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is attempting to recruit a new arsenal of Assistant U.S. Attorneys amid a wave of resignations.

Miller shared former DOJ chief of staff Chad Mizelle’s post asking prospective lawyers to DM him about AUSA jobs. Mizelle, a Miller ally who left the DOJ after 10 months, said the “DOJ is hiring across the country” and sought those who “support President Trump and anti-crime agenda.”

Stephen Miller recruits Assistant U.S. Attorneys via X. Stephen Miller/X

“If you want to combat fraud, crime and illegal immigration, reach out. Patriots needed,” Miller wrote on X.

The DOJ has been bleeding attorneys for months, with about two-thirds of staff dedicated to defending Trump policies in court exiting last July.

United States Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller gives a thumbs up as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Zurich Airport before attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, on January 21, 2026. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The issue has been exacerbated by the killings of U.S. citizens Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, both 37, by federal agents in Minneapolis. Federal prosecutors have threatened resignation over the Justice Department’s refusal to open full civil rights investigations into the killings of the unarmed mother and ICU nurse.

Six attorneys, including Joseph H. Thompson, who was second in command for the District of Minnesota, quit after the DOJ had pressured them into criminally investigating Good’s widow.

Attorney General Pam Bondi conducts a news conference at the Department of Justice on Thursday, December 4, 2025, announcing the arrest of Brian Cole Jr., who allegedly placed pipe bombs near the Republican and Democratic National Committee officer on January 6, 2021. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The Justice Department has also been criticized for the arrests of journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort, who are facing federal charges related to their coverage at an anti-ICE protest in a St. Paul, Minnesota, church on Jan. 18.

Neither reporter participated in the demonstration, but both were there to report on the events. The two were charged with conspiracy against the right of religious freedom in a place of worship and with interfering with the right of religious freedom. Career DOJ prosecutors have refused to take on the case because they don’t believe the charges will hold up in court.

“They don’t feel comfortable bringing cases and pursuing cases where they do not think the facts line up with the charges,” MS NOW’s Carol Leonnig reported on Friday.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller attends a roundtable about Antifa in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 8, 2025. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration has a history of fast-tracking hiring processes related to the president’s top priorities. Notably, ICE significantly reduced the duration of its training process and relaxed recruitment standards.

Minnesota U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen, appointed last year, has drawn criticism for his lack of experience as a prosecutor. Prior to being nominated by Trump, he’d never actually done the job.

Miller’s call for lawyers drew criticism from social media users who took issue with his explicit desire for “patriotic,” pro-Trump candidates. Others slammed him for recruiting for a sensitive position through DMs.

A response to Stephen Miller's call for Patriots to apply for AUSA jobs on X. Screenshot/Mike Young/X