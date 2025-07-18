Desperate Trump Lashes Out at His Enemies With Epstein ‘Smoking Gun’ Post

President Donald Trump says that if he were implicated in the Epstein files, his foes would have nuked him with a “smoking gun.”

The president posted the impassioned Truth Social defense early on Friday, saying that his political enemies “HAD NOTHING” on him related to the deceased convicted sex offender. “If there was a ‘smoking gun’ on Epstein, why didn’t the Dems, who controlled the ‘files’ for four years, and had Garland and Comey in charge, use it? BECAUSE THEY HAD NOTHING!!!”

In the post, Trump also calls out former Attorney General Merrick Garland and former FBI Director James Comey, implying they failed to produce any damning evidence against him.

During his confirmation hearing in February 2021, Biden-appointed Garland called the handling of Epstein’s case “horrendous,” stating that he should have been “vigorously prosecuted much sooner.”

Garland acknowledged that he didn’t fully know why the Justice Department failed to act earlier.

By the time Epstein was arrested in 2019, Comey was no longer at the FBI or the Department of Justice. His daughter, Maurene Comey, had a more active role—she was a lead prosecutor in the federal cases against Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in the Southern District of New York.

Trump posted the rant on Friday morning. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump has repeatedly tried to point the finger at former administrations, even saying that the files were “made up” by “Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden [administration].”

On Wednesday, he posted on Truth Social blaming Democrats in general for the “new SCAM” that “we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.”

The pressure on Trump, mainly from his rattled MAGA base, has forced him into asking his attorney general to release more files regarding the case.

“Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval,” he said.

It comes after a damning Wall Street Journal report claimed that Trump sent a bizarre letter to the disgraced financier for his 50th birthday. The document reportedly included a spicy, signed drawing of a naked woman.

Faced with a MAGA backlash, President Donald Trump has pledged to release grand jury testimony in the trial against Jeffrey Epstein. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Trump used Truth Social to try and blow up this story, too. In a post on Thursday, he also threatened to sue the Journal’s owner, Rupert Murdoch.

“The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures," he said, despite evidence to the contrary regarding his artistic prowess.