Detroit Mom Admits to Killing 4-Year-Old Son With Fentanyl: Cops
COLD CASE
Chavon Boone, 40, was charged Sunday with felony murder and child abuse after she allegedly confessed to giving her 4-year-old son fentanyl that killed him. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Boone turned herself in on May 19 and admitted to the murder, which happened in April 2022. Until this weekend, Anthony Upshaw Jr.’s cause and manner of death was indeterminate—the medical examiner found fentanyl in the boy’s system, but it was unknown how it had gotten there. Boone’s alleged confession solved that mystery. “There was an unexpected turn of events that brought to us to these charges,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “Everyone deserves not to be forgotten. This child is no longer a cold case statistic, we will bring justice to Anthony and his family.”