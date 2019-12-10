Detroit Police Accused of Excessive Force After Handcuffing Grandmother and 19-Year-Old College Kid
A 19-year-old man and his grandmother have accused the Detroit Police Department of using excessive force when cops were searching for a suspect involved in the killing of a local police officer last month. 7 Action News Detroit reports that while police officers were looking for the suspect in the murder of Corporal Rasheen McClain, neighbors Joshua and Lisa Wright heard a knock at their door. “As soon as I opened the door, they had guns pointed at me,” Joshua, 19, told 7 Action News. “The [police] ordered me down to the ground and told me to shut up. When I asked why, they told me to shut up again and cursed at me.” Lisa said that she was also forced into handcuffs when she went outside. “They forced me down to the ground and told me to shut up,” she said. “I had no idea why. Then I felt strong chest pains, and had to be hospitalized for a week with heart issues.” The family said they never got an explanation for the incident and are now considering legal action. Detroit police have launched a full internal investigation, they told 7 Action News, and that body camera footage from the incident will be reviewed.