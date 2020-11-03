Deutsche Bank Searching for Way to Dump Toxic Trump After Election, Says Report
PAYBACK TIME
Deutsche Bank—the German financial institution that has about $340 million in loans outstanding to the Trump Organization and has put up some $2 billion to Donald Trump over the years—has reportedly had enough of its name being dragged through the mud with the president. According to Reuters, the bank is plotting how it can cut its decades-long ties with Trump—and believes its best chance to do so will be if he loses today’s election. The bank has reportedly discussed selling on the debt or, more worryingly for Trump, demanding repayment when principal on the loans starts coming due in two years. Bank officials told Reuters that Trump has personally guaranteed the loans, so it could seize the president’s assets if he is unable to repay the money. The bank didn’t comment on the report officially—the Trump Organization also refused to comment.