Devastating Poll Shows Trump What Americans Think of His Bombings

A bombshell CNN poll found that a clear majority of Americans disapprove of President Trump’s decision to launch airstrikes in Iran.

The poll found that 56 percent of Americans disapproved of military action in Iran, while only 44 percent were in favor. It also found that 58 percent of those surveyed believe Trump’s actions will make Iran a bigger threat to the U.S.

The vast majority of Democrats (88 percent) and most independents (60 percent) said they opposed the strikes, while most Republicans (82 percent) broadly approved. But just 44 percent of Republicans said they strongly approved of Trump’s actions—a much smaller cohort than the 60 percent of Democrats who strongly disapproved.

The poll results were featured in a segment on CNN at 6:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Within 20 minutes, Trump furiously lashed out at the network while speaking to reporters on the White House lawn as part of an explicit tirade, slamming CNN as “scum.”

Ranting about reports from CNN and MSNBC that his airstrikes may not have completely destroyed Iran’s nuclear stockpiles, Trump fumed: “CNN is scum. And so is MSDNC ... It’s all fake news. They should not have done that. Those pilots hit their targets, those targets were obliterated, and the pilots should be given credit. They’re not after the pilots, they’re after me.”

Polling data from CNN shows the majority of Americans disapprove with Trump's airstrikes on Iran. Eric Faison/The Daily Beast

Referring to the Iranian nuclear facilities targeted by the bombers, he added: “I will say I think CNN ought to apologize to the pilots of the B-2s. I think the MSDNC ought to apologize. I think these guys really— these networks and these cable networks are real losers. You really are. You are real losers.”

Reporters then tried to move the conversation along, but Trump wasn’t done excoriating the media for questioning him yet.

Turning to face the camera, he continued ranting. “You’re gutless losers. I say that to CNN, because I watch it, I have no choice, I gotta watch this garbage. It’s all garbage, it’s all fake news. But I think CNN is a gutless group of people, and the people who run it—nobody even knows [who they are,] it’s been sold so many times—but the people that run it ought to be ashamed.

Trump was in a foul mood this morning as he prepared to fly to a NATO summit in the Netherlands. He angrily accused Israel and Iran of having violated a ceasefire that he had gleefully announced hours earlier and demanded Israel “calm down” following reports they planned to launch fresh strikes on Tehran on Tuesday morning.

Trump slammed Israel and Iran while accusing them of violating his ceasefire within hours of its announcement. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“You basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f--- they’re doing! Do you understand that?” He snapped at reporters before boarding Marine One.

A subsequent Truth Social post saw him warn: ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!”

Iran’s military denied violating the ceasefire, and while the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his military had struck a radar site in Iran on Tuesday, further strikes would not be launched following a conversation between Trump and Netanyahu.