DHS Finds a Way to Milk Ferocious ‘SNL’ ICE Barbie Skit

The Department of Homeland Security has attempted to get in on the joke after the brutal takedown of their boss, Kristi Noem, by Saturday Night Live.

SNL icon Tina Fey returned to the NBC show on Saturday to play the Secretary of Homeland Security in a sketch that mercilessly mocked ICE and the Trump administration.

Nursing a rifle and with exaggerated hair, make-up and lips, Fey channelled Noem, stating, “Our government agents are working without pay. Luckily, my boys at ICE don’t mind; they’re in it for the love of the game. And how did I find them? By running ads like this.”

Special guest Tina Fey as Kristi Noem and Host Amy Poehler as Pam Bondi during the "Bondi Hearing" Cold Open on Saturday, October 11, 2025 NBC/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

In an attempt to own the parody, Homeland Security’s X account on Sunday posted a small portion of Fey as Noem on SNL, before morphing into an actual ICE recruitment video. The footage shows ICE raids, with officers busting down doors and making arrests with phrases including ‘Defend the homeland’.

The DHS X caption read, “Thanks for the free advertisement @NBCSNL Get Criminals Out. Make History. Save America," with links to their website.

Thanks for the free advertisement @NBCSNL



Get Criminals Out. Make History. Save America.https://t.co/nZkBEj3GGi pic.twitter.com/0If5QGaX2N — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 12, 2025

What DHS left out of their video was Fey’s actual SNL recruitment which asked, “Are you a big tough guy? Do you need a job now? Do you take supplements that you bought at a gas station? Do you like to use zip ties because people in your life don’t trust you with keys? Then buckle up and slap on some Oakleys big boy, welcome to ICE.”

During her impersonation of Noem, Fey said she was “the rarest type of person in Washington, D.C.–a brunette that Donald Trump listens to.”

SNL also featured the return of Amy Poehler to play Attorney General Pam Bondi alongside Fey’s Noem.

Poehler pulled no punches as she parodied Bondi’s fiery testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week. When asked if she was prepared to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth, Poehler, as Bondi, scoffed and said “No.”

After Poehler’s Bondi was asked if the FBI had located photos of Donald Trump with semi-naked women in Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, she replied “Sir, I’m not even going to dignify that question with a lie.”

Bondi also tried to own the joke, posting on X on Sunday "@Sec_Noem⁩, should we recreate this picture in Chicago? Loving Amy Poehler!"

.⁦@Sec_Noem⁩, should we recreate this picture in Chicago?



Loving Amy Poehler! pic.twitter.com/3wNCnS0sGX — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) October 12, 2025

Bondi’s endorsment of the SNL version in stark contrast to the White House’s usual reaction to the long-running comedy that has regularly parodied Donald Trump.

“Reacting to this would require me to waste my time watching it,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Entertainment Weekly via email after the SNL season return earlier this month. “And like the millions of Americans who have tuned out fromSNL, I have more entertaining things to do — like watch paint dry."

The DHS have form for trying to repurpose comic parodies of their controversial raids on immigrants.

In August, DHS posted a photo from South Park’s ICE-themed episode on their X account, before the comedy show had actually aired. The caption included a link to become an ICE agent.

Weeks before, the White House had slammed South Park as a “fourth-rate show” and irrelevant.

The hit TV show reposted the DHS video with the caption, “Wait, so we ARE relevant?” The post then suggested the department, “#eatabagofd--s.”

South Park’s ICE episode featured Noem going on a shooting spree in a pet store. Noem had confessed to shooting her 14-month old puppy Cricket in her 2024 memoir because it had an “aggressive personality.”

“I hated that dog,” Noem wrote in her book, calling Cricket “untrainable” and also “less than worthless... as a hunting dog.”