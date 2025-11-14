DHS Triggered After Newsom Skewers ICE Barbie

A triggered Department of Homeland Security lashed out at Gavin Newsom after the California governor roasted Kristi Noem over her puppy-killing.

Newsom’s press office trolled the Homeland Security secretary Thursday by posting a mock ad on X that riffed on Noem’s admission that she shot and killed her 14-month-old dog two decades ago.

Titled “Kristi Noem’s Dog Obedience School,” the fake ad features a woman shaking a puppy’s paw while simultaneously holding a gun on the dog.

A slogan declares, “She’ll Treat Them As Good As She Treats Brown People.”

Sign up today! pic.twitter.com/O2cp0JB4xk — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 13, 2025

Newsom wrote alongside the grim spoof poster, “Sign up today!”

The Democratic governor’s trolling post kicked the DHS’ own graphics shop into gear.

Just hours later, the agency’s X account blasted out a grainy graphic casting Newsom in a chaotic backdrop stuffed with MAGA’s go-to California jabs.

Flames consume Newsom while raging wildfires and windmills fill the horizon. A gas station advertises sky-high prices, a “Mandatory Vaccine Checkpoint” looms, and a “Now Leaving California” sign sits beside the logos of Elon Musk’s SpaceX and X.

Newsom, 58, who is seen as a likely contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, routinely picks fights with President Donald Trump and his administration, especially over ICE conduct in his state.

He has dubbed Noem “Kosplay Kristi”—like another moniker, “ICE Barbie”—for the 53-year-old secretary’s love of dolling up for the cameras on ICE raids.

Presenting: Border Barbie Cosplay pic.twitter.com/gsQgvb7vMI — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 31, 2025

Newsom’s press office doubled down on the “Dog Obedience School” ad when challenged on X Thursday.

“Mocking animal cruelty isn’t funny,” one user posted.

“dude, she’s a self-admitted puppy-killer,” Newsom’s press office replied.

In her 2024 memoir, No Going Back, Noem admitted to shooting and killing her wirehaired pointer, Cricket, after the dog killed chickens and tried to bite her.

“I hated that dog,” she wrote, adding she took Cricket to “a gravel pit” because “it had to be done.” She also admitted she killed a “nasty and mean” goat in the same manner.

Since releasing the book, the former South Dakota governor has repeatedly defended her decision to shoot Cricket as legal and necessary.

“I absolutely love animals, I’ve always had dogs, I still have a dog that goes everywhere with me, and that situation there was hard,” she told the New York Post’s “Pod Force One” podcast in September.