ICE Barbie Insists She Loves Animals After Shooting Her Dog Dead

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revisited a two-decade-old controversy over her decision to kill her hunting dog, insisting she acted out of necessity, and has and always will, love animals.

Noem, who was given the moniker “ICE Barbie” for her love of dolling up on publicity stunts pushing the U.S. crackdown on migrants, made the remarks on the New York Post’s Pod Force One podcast with Miranda Devine.

The avid hunter has defended killing her hunting dog, a 14-month-old female wirehaired pointer named Cricket, 20 years ago. She also revealed that she killed a “disgusting, musky, rancid” male goat who “loved to chase” her kids and was “nasty and mean” because it had not been castrated.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has embarked on numerous adventures, never without a fresh uniform for the occasion. Alex Brandon/REUTERS

The Guardian first reported in April 2024 that Noem disclosed the incident in her memoir No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward. She said the dog was untrainable, had an “aggressive personality” and behaved like “a trained assassin.”

“The dog was actively killing animals for fun, had been massacring chickens and then had tried to bite me and attack me,” Noem told Devine. “…That is something that happens from time to time, and keeping children and people safe is incredibly important.”

Noem explained: “At that time we had little kiddos around every single day…I knew I had to take responsibility for the situation.”

Noem in her memoir defended killing her hunting dog, saying it was untrainable. Michelle McLoughlin/Reuters

She told Devine the episode had been weaponized against her in campaigns but said she disclosed it in her book to be transparent about making “hard decisions.”

“I absolutely love animals, I’ve always had dogs, I still have a dog that goes everywhere with me, and that situation there was hard,” she said.

Dog breeders questioned Noem’s account . Jack Wilson, a Drahthaar breeder and owner of Sioux Falls’ vom Wiredhaus Kennels, previously told the Daily Beast that Cricket was likely “doing exactly what it was bred to do.”

“These dogs are born to hunt, and have a high what you would call ‘prey drive,’ but they don’t just come right out of the chute ready to go,” said Wilson. “You have to train them, and it’s hard to do.”

Dan Griffith, a Sioux Falls breeder and the owner of Griffs Grassland Kennel, agreed that the animal likely needed further patience and training.

“You give me two months with [Noem’s] dog and if it really was acting the way she described, I could probably make that dog a champion hunter and a great house pet at the same time,” Griffith said.

The American Kennel Club describes the breed as a versatile, sturdy gundog who thrives on outdoor activity, and as an eager, affectionate, and amusing family companion.

“GWPs are bright and eager, but their independent, inquisitive nature might frustrate novice owners. A good fit for those looking for a loving companion who enjoys sports and togetherness,” it said.