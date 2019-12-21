DHS Watchdog Finds No Wrongdoing in Deaths of Kids Who Died in Border Patrol Custody
The Department of Homeland Security’s watchdog found no wrongdoing or misconduct in the 2018 deaths of two migrant children who died while in government custody after crossing the southern border, the Associated Press reports. The DHS’ inspector general issued their conclusions on the deaths of 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin and 8-year-old Felipe Gómez Alonzo on Friday after probing the deaths with local medical examiner's offices. “We are still saddened by the tragic loss of these young lives, and we continue to bolster medical screenings and care at DHS facilities on the border,” a Homeland Security spokeswoman said. “The men and women of Border Patrol are committed to the highest standards of professionalism and care.” Caal Maquin died on December 8, 2018 of Streptococcal sepsis after it took hours for immigration officials to take her to a hospital or a Border patrol station. Alonzo died on December 24, 2018 of sepsis caused by Staphylococcus aureus bacteria after being taken to the hospital twice. Both Caal Maquin and Alonzo's deaths caused an increase in medical checks for migrants.