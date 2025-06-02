ICE Barbie’s List of ‘Sanctuary’ Cities Yanked After Furious Backlash

Kristi Noem’s Department of Homeland Security has taken down a list of dozens of “sanctuary” cities and counties accused of hampering the administration’s mass-deportation efforts after even a pro-Trump law enforcement group denounced the list.

Homeland Security Secretary Noem announced the list last week in a blustering statement accusing the cities of obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

“These sanctuary cities are endangering Americans and our law enforcement in order to protect violent criminal illegal aliens,” Noem said.

The jurisdictions listed would be receiving “formal notice of non-compliance and all potential violations of federal criminal statutes,” DHS warned in the statement.

People attend a protest against the opening of an ICE office at Rikers Island prison in New York City. Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress via Getty Images

In sanctuary cities, local law enforcement officers don’t routinely collect information about people’s immigration status, though they do turn undocumented people over to federal immigration agents if a federal arrest warrant has been issued, or if the person has been convicted of a serious crime.

Supporters say the policies reduce crime by fostering trust between police and the community.

In an April executive order, though, President Donald Trump called the practice “a lawless insurrection” against the federal government and ordered the Department of Justice and DHS to publish a list of sanctuary jurisdictions.

The published list included cities like Boston, Chicago, New York City, and Denver, whose mayors have defended the policy during congressional hearings, Reuters reported. But it also included a number of jurisdictions that had never adopted a sanctuary policy.

In a statement Saturday, the National Sheriffs’ Association—whose leadership has typically supported Trump—called the list “arbitrary,” while doing its best to distance Trump from his own policy.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in late April instructing DHS to target sanctuary cities. ALLISON ROBBERT/Allison Robbert/AFP via Getty Images

“DHS has done a terrible disservice to President Trump and the Sheriffs of this country. The President’s goals to reduce crime, secure the Borders, and make America safer have taken a step backward,” said the group’s president, Sheriff Kieran Donahue of Canyon County, Idaho. “The sheriffs of this country feel betrayed.”

The statement said the list was “created without any input, criteria for compliance, or mechanism for how to object to the designation,” meaning sheriffs had no way of knowing what they needed to do to avoid being tagged with the “arbitrary” label.

During a meeting over the weekend, nobody from DHS was able to say who had compiled, proofed, or verified the list, the statement complained. The Daily Beast has reached out to DHS for comment.

“The completion and publication of this list has not only violated the core principles of trust, cooperation, and partnership with fellow law enforcement, but it also has the potential to strain the relationship between Sheriffs and the White House administration,” the statement said. “This decision by DHS could create a vacuum of trust that make takes years to overcome.”

By Sunday, the list was no longer on the DHS website, though it wasn’t clear exactly when on Saturday it was taken down or whether the decision was related to the sheriffs’ association statement, according to Reuters.

Asked about the list by Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Noem did not address its removal from DHS’s website.

“Some of the cities have pushed back,” she said. “They think because they don’t have one law or another on the books that they don’t qualify, but they do qualify. They are giving sanctuary to criminals.”