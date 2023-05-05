Dianne Feinstein Slams Republicans, Vows to Return to Senate
GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) slammed Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee for holding up federal nominees in her absence—but denied any “slowdown.” She also remained steadfast in her commitment to return to the Senate eventually, but declined to say when, despite growing calls for her resignation. “The Senate continues to swiftly confirm highly qualified individuals to the federal judiciary, including seven more judicial nominees who were confirmed this week. There has been no slowdown,” she said. The 89-year-old has not cast a vote since February, when she was hospitalized with shingles. Though she was ultimately released in March, her doctors have yet to clear her to fly—with a spokesperson claiming that she will continue to work from home until she is approved to return to the chamber.