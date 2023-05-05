CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Dianne Feinstein Slams Republicans, Vows to Return to Senate

    GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

    Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Pool via Reuters

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) slammed Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee for holding up federal nominees in her absence—but denied any “slowdown.” She also remained steadfast in her commitment to return to the Senate eventually, but declined to say when, despite growing calls for her resignation. “The Senate continues to swiftly confirm highly qualified individuals to the federal judiciary, including seven more judicial nominees who were confirmed this week. There has been no slowdown,” she said. The 89-year-old has not cast a vote since February, when she was hospitalized with shingles. Though she was ultimately released in March, her doctors have yet to clear her to fly—with a spokesperson claiming that she will continue to work from home until she is approved to return to the chamber.

    Read it at Office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein