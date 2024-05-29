Diddy Accusers Could Soon Be Brought Before a Federal Grand Jury: Report
HEATING UP
Investigators are gearing up to bring accusers of Sean “Diddy” Combs before a federal grand jury, according to a report, potentially indicating that the DOJ is getting closer to seeking a possible indictment of the rapper. Combs has faced multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and other wrongdoing since late last year and his homes were raided in March as part of a reported human trafficking investigation. According to CNN, investigators have told possible witnesses they may be brought to testify before a federal grand jury in New York City. A Homeland Security Investigations agency spokesperson did not comment to the network about the existence of a grand jury, only noting that an investigation is still underway. CNN reports that the majority of the plaintiffs who brought civil lawsuits against Diddy have been interviewed by federal investigators, with some of the accusers questioned multiple times. But one source told the network the probe is “much bigger” than just the lawsuits and that investigators are now “digging deeper.”