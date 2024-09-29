Diddy Accuser’s Lawyer Claims ‘High-Profile’ Person Seen in X-Rated Tape at Rapper’s Home

An attorney representing one of Sean “Diddy” Combs's accusers has claimed that someone “more high-profile” than the rapper could be seen with him in a pornographic video filmed at his Atlanta home.

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, a lawyer for a woman who claims she was raped by 54-year-old mogul in 2018, said she was contacted about the “sale of one of the Diddy tapes.”

“There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood being shopped around, but one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video,” Mitchell-Kidd said Friday on NewsNation's “Banfield.”

She alleged that someone “more high-profile” appears on the tape, though she did not reveal the person's identity.

“I can tell the video was pornographic. This was in his Atlanta home, and it does seem like the person isn’t looking into the video. To me, it doesn’t seem like that person knows they’re being videotaped," she added.

Mitchell-Kidd also discussed the horrifying allegations being leveled by her client, who met the disgraced musician at a friend in the industry's home. After being served a drink at the gathering, the woman “started to feel woozy.”

“Combs sexually assaulted her with an inanimate object,” Mitchell-Kidd said. “... And then directed another gentleman to sexually assault her while he watched and pleasured himself."

She said the woman was able to escape and file a police report about the depraved attack. It's unclear, however, whether an investigation was opened.

Combs was arrested by the FBI earlier this month after his former girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, accused him of rape and repeated abuse in lawsuit filed in November 2023.

Though the suit was swiftly settled the next day, the accusations triggered a wave of other allegations from other women who claim he served as the kingpin of a criminal empire that abused women for decades.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges that he assaulted and trafficked the women — including by forcing them to have sex with male prostitutes that he called “Freak Offs.”

He is currently being held at New York City's Metropolitan Detention Center without bail.