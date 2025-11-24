Diddy Looks Unrecognizable in New Prison Photo

Kim Kardashian-led drama All’s Fair has secured a renewal for season 2. Hulu has announced the show’s renewal just three weeks after its premiere. Although the drama received overwhelmingly negative reviews, the show’s viewership has performed well, making it the best start for a Hulu original scripted series in three years. The show, about an all-female divorce law firm in Los Angeles, drew 3.2 million views worldwide in the three days following its Nov. 4 premiere. The Times’ Ben Dowell said it was “the worst television drama ever made.” While Lucy Mangan wrote, “I did not know it was still possible to make television this bad,” in The Guardian’s review of the 0% Rotten Tomatoes-rated show. Many criticised Kardashian’s performance as the show’s protagonist, Allura Grant, a high-profile divorce lawyer who runs the law firm. She stars alongside Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, and Teyana Taylor. Kardashian has played into the hate with an Instagram post including screenshots of the negative reviews. “The worst acting”, one screenshot read. “Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!” the caption wrote.
Sean “Diddy” Combs has a new look while in prison, swapping his clean, jet-black hairstyle for a gray, bushier look. In a new video obtained by TMZ from Sunday, Combs is seen sporting a long goatee that has turned gray, just like his hair has without access to his Just For Men black hair dye. Combs was transferred to Fort Dix in New Jersey on Oct. 30 after he was sentenced to a little over four years in prison. He was found guilty in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The 56-year-old disgraced music mogul had to enroll in a residential drug abuse program at Fort Dix as part of his sentencing, which could see his sentence reduced by up to a year. Inmates in this program stay in their own unit away from the general population and attend therapy. Combs is also set to teach a class to other inmates to help “equip participants with essential skills in business management, entrepreneurship and personal development.” Combs also works in the chapel library.
Chuck Potthast, the father of 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth Castravet, has died from brain cancer at 64. Potthast had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an incurable form of brain cancer. The reality show documented Castravet’s online relationship with her fiancé, Andrei Castravet, before they met in person in Dublin. The couple got married in 2017 and have since started their family with daughter Eleanor, 6, and son Winston, 3. Potthast’s battle with cancer was shared on the show when his daughter was estranged from her three sisters and three brothers. He said, “The Lord didn’t save my life to see my family fractured like this.” When asked about her relationship with her siblings, Castravet said to Us Weekly, “I have my own family.” The star shared she is “only speaking with [her] dad and Becky, and sometimes [her] mom.” The father of the star posted on Instagram on Sept. 14 to share a health update: “My surgery was supposed to be about three to four hours long to fix hernias from my previous cancer operations,” Potthast said. Castravet broke the tragic news of her father’s death in the caption of an Instagram post: “My sweet, loving, and caring dad went to heaven.”
Actress Tara Reid has alleged she had her drink spiked at a bar in Chicago, which left her in the hospital. Reid, 50, told TMZ that after she checked into her room at a Chicago hotel Sunday night, she went downstairs for a drink. The American Pie star left her drink unattended when she went outside to smoke a cigarette with a YouTuber she met in the hotel’s lobby. Reid said that when she returned, her drink had been covered with a napkin. The Big Lebowski actress claimed she removed the napkin and drank from the glass. Reid said that was all she recalled from that night before she woke up in the hospital. She insisted that she only had one drink. A person filmed the actress’s interaction with paramedics. The video showed Reid screaming, “You don’t know who I am. I am famous. I’m an actress.” Reid has yet to file a police report. The actress has acknowledged her past struggles with substance abuse. She has been caught breaking her sobriety after she attended a 60-day rehab program in 2008. After being released, she said rehab was life-changing and that she had put her “party girl” days behind her.
A Miss Universe contestant has posted a cryptic statement announcing she is cutting ties with the pageant—just days after finishing in the top five. Olivia Yacé, who represented Côte d’Ivoire and placed as fourth runner-up, said she is resigning from her newly assigned role as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, claiming the role was at odds with her values. In her announcement, Yacé said she will no longer pursue “any future affiliation with the Miss Universe Committee.” She reflected on her experience at the pageant on Friday in Bangkok, Thailand, saying she realized she was “capable of accomplishing great things despite adversity.” But, she added, continuing in the role would require her to compromise her core values of “respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity.” Yacé ended her message with a rallying call to “Black, African, Caribbean, American, and Afro-descendant communities” to keep pushing into spaces “where you are not expected,” urging them to “never let anyone define who we are or limit our potential.” Yacé’s resignation came one day after Brigitta Schaback announced she would be giving up her title of Miss Universe Estonia, citing “values and work ethics” that did not align with Miss Universe Estonia National Director Natalie Korneitsik. Miss Universe, Miss Universe Estonia and Korneitsik did not respond immediately to the Beast’s request for comment. The resignations come after a hectic competition that saw a judge quit, a contestant fall off stage and a mass walkout of contestants after Miss Mexico—who went on to win the pageant—was called “dumb” by an organizer.
Jill Freud, an actress whose final film role was the housekeeper at Downing Street in Love Actually, has died at age 98. Her daughter, Emma Freud, announced the news on social media, writing, “My beautiful 98-year-old mum has taken her final bow. After a loving evening–where we knew she was on her way–surrounded by children, grandchildren and pizza, she told us all to f--- off so she could go to sleep. And then she never woke up. Her final words were ‘I love you.’” Jill Freud—who married Sigmund Freud’s grandson, Clement, in 1950—was also the inspiration for the character Lucy in The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. In 1927, a teenage Jill Freud was evacuated to Oxford, where she worked as a housekeeper at the Kilns—the house C.S. Lewis lived in. The two struck up a friendship, with Lewis highlighting her “unselfishness and patience and kindness” in a 1945 letter that eventually led to the creation of Lucy. Jill Freud went on to run two repertory theater companies that employed “100’s of actors who loved her for her passion, her care, her shepherd’s pie, her devotion to regional theater and her commitment to actor’s (sic) rights,” according to Emma Freud’s post. She is survived by her five children, including her son, entrepreneur Matthew Freud, who was once married to Rupert Murdoch’s daughter Elisabeth, 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Vanity Fair is reportedly poised to run an “abstract nude portrait” of its new West Coast editor, scandal-plagued Olivia Nuzzi, even as internal tensions over her performance are starting to mount. The artwork, by Isabelle Brourman, was apparently commissioned months before the controversy involving Nuzzi resurfaced. The former New York magazine star reporter is facing renewed scrutiny after her ex-fiancé, Ryan Lizza, published allegations she had an affair with former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, in addition to her alleged digital tryst with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Staffers at Vanity Fair have reportedly said that amid the renewed publicity, Nuzzi has repeatedly missed meetings and failed to deliver on key assignments. Since the new allegations about Sanford broke, the publication has launched a review of her conduct. “We were taken by surprise,” a spokesperson for the magazine said, adding: “We are looking at all the facts.”
Clarence Thomas has officially become the fifth longest-serving Supreme Court justice. On Friday, the conservative justice surpassed Justice Hugo Black’s tenure, marking 34 years and 29 days on the nation’s highest court. Thomas, 77, was nominated to the court by President George H.W. Bush. He began his justiceship on Oct. 15, 1991, after a 52-48 vote by the U.S. Senate. In roughly five months, Thomas is expected to overtake Chief Justice John Marshall as well as Justices John Paul Stevens and Stephen Johnson Field, making him the Court’s second-longest-serving justice behind William O. Douglas’s nearly 37-year tenure. In the judge’s autobiography, My Grandfather’s Son: A Memoir, he shares his early life in Pin Point, Georgia, where he was raised by his grandparents. Though he came from humble beginnings, he graduated from Yale Law School after attending the College of the Holy Cross.
An elderly English aristocrat is seeking to give his entire fortune away to any woman willing to marry him and provide at least two children, as long as they meet his exact specifications. Sir Benjamin Slade, 79, told the Daily Mail he is willing to give his sprawling 1,300-acre estate to a “good breeder” at least 20 years younger than him who can run the estate and give him at least two male heirs. Prospective brides must also be over 5ft 6 inches, have both a shotgun and a driving license (a helicopter license “would also be beneficial”), have some legal and accountancy training, be willing to run two castles and an estate in addition to raising the octogenarian’s children, not be a Scorpio, not be born in a country beginning with the letter ‘I,’ or anywhere that has the color green in their flag, and most importantly, never read The Guardian newspaper. Remarkably, Slade previously found a woman who met all these specifications: entrepreneur Sahara Sunday Spain, 34, who gave him a daughter, Violet. But she was ‘cast aside’ by the aristocrat after failing to provide him with a male heir and says he has ‘no interest’ in meeting his daughter. “What I just need is a nice, ordinary country girl who knows and understands things,” said Slade, a distant relative of King Charles. But Spain gave a warning to any women considering his proposal. ”Ben doesn’t have any money. I knew that from the start. He’s land-rich and cash poor. And if all I wanted was a castle, well, I already had that right here.”
Two air passengers were arrested on Friday after they attempted to chase their plane down the runway after missing a flight in Germany. The men, aged 28 and 47, were spotted sprinting down the tarmac at Cologne Airport in a last-ditch attempt to board a Wizz Air aircraft that was taxiing for departure to Romania. According to police, the two men had already missed the boarding cutoff for their 9.30 p.m. flight but refused to take no for an answer, instead smashing the emergency glass next to the gate and pressing a button that granted security access to the tarmac. The two men ran onto the runway but were soon apprehended by an airport employee, who subsequently handed them over to the police. Despite the last-minute drama, the flight actually took off on time and arrived in Bucharest ahead of schedule. A police spokesperson later confirmed to Bild that the two men had been arrested and that criminal charges had been filed against them by Cologne Airport. An airport spokesman confirmed that security was not compromised and that flights were unaffected by the disruption.