Diddy Set to Miss Daughter’s Graduation as Legal Troubles Spiral: Report
NOT HAPPENING
Sean “Diddy” Combs will not attend his daughter’s graduation Thursday, according to a report, amid the music mogul’s ongoing legal troubles. Sources told TMZ that Combs won’t be present as his 17-year-old child, Chance, graduates from Sierra Canyon School in the Los Angeles area. The outlet also reports that Combs did not give a specific reason for his planned absence when he informed his family of his decision, though they suspect it’s related to his desire to avoid the spotlight amid his deepening legal woes. Sources claim Combs has remained at or close to his home in Miami since March—when his homes were raided as part of a reported human trafficking investigation—but federal authorities haven’t restricted his travel, meaning it’s his own choice not to attend the graduation. Since November, Combs has faced a slew of lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and other wrongdoing, while a CNN report Wednesday claimed federal investigators are preparing to bring some of his accusers before a grand jury—potentially indicating that the DOJ is moving toward an indictment.