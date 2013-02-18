‘Die Hard’ Hauls $25M

It was certainly a good day for Die Hard. The fifth installment of the Bruce Willis action series brought in $25 million from Friday to Sunday, making its total gross since its Thursday opening $33.2 million. But don’t rejoice yet, Die Hard fans: the film grossed less than its predecessors when adjusted for inflation—which may have been the result of weak reviews. In its second week, Identity Thief came in second in the box office, bringing in $23.4 million. The Nicholas Sparks romance Safe Haven grossed $21.5 million from Friday to Sunday, after triumphing over Die Hard on Valentine’s Day. Oscar nominees Zero Dark Thirty and Silver Linings Playbook managed to squeak into the top 10, while Django Unchained crossed over the $200 million mark.
