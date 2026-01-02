Dilbert Creator Says He Has ‘Essentially Zero’ Chance of Recovery
Dilbert creator Scott Adams, 68, said this week that he expects to die within the month as his battle with advanced prostate cancer worsens—months after publicly appealing to President Donald Trump for support. During a Thursday episode of his podcast Real Coffee with Scott Adams, the cartoonist described his condition as “all bad news,” saying his chances of recovery are “essentially zero.” He added that January would likely be “a month of transition” for him. Adams first disclosed his diagnosis in May, revealing he has the same type of prostate cancer that former President Joe Biden later announced. In a Rumble stream, Adams said he expected to “check out from this domain” sometime over the summer—an estimate he has now surpassed. A longtime Trump supporter who has embraced MAGA politics since before Trump’s 2016 run, Adams has publicly credited the former president with lifting his spirits after a personal phone call amid a condition he described as a daily “nightmare.” Despite that support, Adams acknowledged Thursday that his condition continues to deteriorate. “I’m still here,” he said.