‘Dilbert’ Creator Reveals Details of Trump Call After Announcing His Cancer Diagnosis

Dilbert creator Scott Adams has revealed the details of a surprise phone call with President Donald Trump in the wake of the illustrator’s cancer diagnosis.

Adams, 67, revealed on a Rumble stream Monday that he is dying from the same aggressive form of prostate cancer that former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with. He said he expects to “check out from this domain sometime this summer.”

However, the MAGA scribbler revealed on X on Thursday that a call with the commander-in-chief buoyed his spirits—but he almost ignored it.

Adams, whose comic strip was dropped by hundreds of newspapers in 2023 after he called Black Americans a “hate group,” said that a few days after his cancer bombshell, he received a call from a “number from Florida” that he didn’t recognise. He let it go straight to voicemail and his jaw dropped when he checked it out.

“The first sentence in the [voicemail] transcription… is, ‘This is your favorite president,’” Adams said. “Did I just send the most important person in the world to voicemail?”

Scott Adams with a cutout of his "Dilbert" character. After first creating the comic in 1989, it became widely popular in the 1990s. Michael Macor/Getty Images

Trump left a number for Adams to call him back. “Now obviously I don’t call him back because that would be ridiculous. It just was a nice thing for him to say,” he explained.

“I thought to myself, ‘No f---ing way,’” he then said, after explaining that a Florida number called him again just a few hours later.

“I answer it, and it’s Trump,” Adams said. “He was just checkin’ on me and he wanted to make sure that I was getting everything I needed.”

He said when Trump learned the extent of Adams’ situation, he offered to help.

“At the end, the strangest thing happened. At the end of the call, when he found out that the situation was kinda dire,” Adams explained, “He said, ‘If you need anything, I’ll make it happen.’ And he meant it.”

He said Trump was “aware” of their “parallel journeys from 2015.” Adams became a vocal Trump supporter after he announced his first White House bid. Adams predicted he would win the race because of his persuasion skills. His interest in Trump grew and grew, and culminated in the book Win Bigly.

Joe and Jill Biden posted a selfie to social media the morning after the former president’s cancer diagnosis was revealed. Joe Biden via X/Reuters

The illustrator, who created Dilbert in 1989, said earlier last week that he’s “had it [cancer] longer than [Biden] has had it” before adding, “Well, longer than he’s admitted to having it.”

The artist, who is also an author, said that “every day is a nightmare” with prostate cancer.

“The disease is already intolerable. I can tell you that I don’t have good days,” Adams said. “So if you are wondering, ‘Hey Scott, do you have any good days?’ Nope. Nope. Every day is a nightmare, and evening is even worse.”

Adams defended his 2023 comments about race on his podcast at the time, saying, “You should absolutely be racist whenever it’s to your advantage.” He later defended these comments, saying they were intended as hyperbole.

In 2020, Trump retweeted an episode of the podcast Real Coffee with Scott Adams, where the host mocked Joe Biden.

Adams discussed his call with Trump in the wake of former President Joe Biden’s revelation that he has aggressive prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. His announcement spawned a MAGA inquisition into just when he fell ill, and whether it was covered up when he was in office.