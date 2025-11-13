Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew’s Brazen Display Name With Epstein Revealed
THE PRINCE OF DORKNESS
The cringe-inducing codename Prince Andrew used in emails to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been revealed. The disgraced 65-year-old, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after his royal titles were stripped last month, has again been mentioned in the latest release of emails from the Epstein files. A frantic Andrew emailed Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in March of 2011, after the pair informed him sex-trafficking allegations by Virginia Giuffre were due to be published in the U.K.’s Daily Mail. The email was part of the messages released from the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday. Prince Andrew referred to himself as “The Duke” in the email correspondence. His late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, christened him the Duke of York after he married Sarah Ferguson in 1986. As the emails between the trio flew, “The Duke” told Epstein, “Please make sure that every statement or legal letter states clearly that I am NOT involved and that I knew and know NOTHING about any of these allegations. I can’t take any more of this my end.” Epstein died in jail in 2019 and Maxwell, 63, is currently serving time in a low-security prison in Texas. Giuffre took her own life in April this year. Despite Andrew claiming a well-known photo of him with Giuffre and Maxwell had been doctored, a newly-released email sees Epstein state, “Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have.”